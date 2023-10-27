Halloween Treats Humans can Enjoy with their Pups

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs are not just pets; they are cherished members of our families. As responsible pet owners, we want the best for our furry friends, and that includes their diet. Homemade dog treats are an excellent way to ensure your pup gets the love and care they deserve.

Treat Recipes for Your Furry Friend

Halloween treats are not only tempting to us, but also to our pets. Spot Pet Insurance's Chief Treat Officer, Roo, demonstrates here how quick & fun it is to whip up pumpkin treats with your best friend. Don't make your best friend beg; try one of the following homemade pumpkin treats for your pup!

No-bake Pumpkin Treats:

Baked Pumpkin Treats:

Keep Your Pet Safe this Holiday Season

Most of us know that chocolate is toxic for dogs and cats, but another toxic ingredient to look out for is xylitol. Commonly found in sugar-free foods, sugar-free candy, and even peanut butter, xylitol, a lesser-known toxin, is extremely dangerous and even fatal to dogs and cats when ingested. Read ingredient labels carefully and avoid any foods containing xylitol to keep your four-legged friend safe & healthy this holiday season.

So, what is safe for pets during the holiday season? Pumpkin, pumpkin, and more pumpkin! Not only is pumpkin a tasty treat for dogs and cats, but it also contains several vitamins, as well as iron and potassium. Adding pumpkin to food or treats is a great way to incorporate vitamins and minerals into our pet's diets.

Baking homemade dog treats is not only a delightful activity for pet parents but is also a wonderful way to show your furry friend some love and care. These treats are not only tasty but also full of wholesome ingredients that are good for your dog's health. Make sure to feed them to your pet in moderation, and you will have one happy and content pup at your side, wagging their tail in appreciation for your homemade goodies.

