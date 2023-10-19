Raleigh Becomes Home to North Carolina's First Capital Tacos Franchise Deal

Award-Winning Tex-Mex Concept to Make Community Debut in Spring 2024

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tacos , the small-town taco shop turned nationally-acclaimed Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, is taking the taste of Tex-Mex #DoneRight to Raleigh after having secured the brand's first-ever franchise agreement for the state of North Carolina; the latest in a series of deals that have been expanding the footprint of the franchise across the country this past year.

David and Silvia Robertson are the husband-and-wife duo responsible for putting Raleigh on the map for the fan-favorite taco franchise. Combining his 25 years of sales leadership experience in the IT market with her background in the operations and quality control of various restaurant brands, both have hopes high for the role the franchise will be able to play in furthering the flavor innovation and food ingenuity for the local culinary scene.

The deal is for a single unit, though David and Silvia have each expressed an intention to introduce additional Capital Tacos locations throughout the Raleigh market in the years ahead, once the public has had the opportunity to get acquainted with the restaurant concept and its commitment to providing the best Tex-Mex known to man.

"This truly feels like a full-circle moment. Silvia and I met working in a restaurant out in Las Vegas 30 years ago, and now, we're realizing a dream and opening one together," David shared. "And doing so with a brand that values menu quality and guest experience as highly as Capital Tacos reaffirms that this shift in lifestyle is the right move to make."

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond its Tampa homebase, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Tulsa, Nashville, New Jersey, Raleigh, and markets throughout Florida – many of which have opened just in the past few months.

"After having just debuted our first corporate-owned location in Charlotte, it's incredible to see the fervor for the franchise materialize across North Carolina so quickly," said Josh Luger, Co-founder of Capital Tacos. "Both David and Silvia will make wonderful additions to the Capital Tacos franchise community, and we can't wait to see them introduce some Tex-Mex #doneright to Raleigh in the near future."

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS:

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.

