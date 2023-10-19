Holcim US Flagship Cement Plant to Accelerate Decarbonization and Support Growing Markets

$100 million investment in Ste. Genevieve ( Missouri ) plant expansion will increase finished cement production capacity by more than 600,000 metric tons to meet strong construction industry demands

Capital improvements at North America's largest cement-producing facility will reduce net CO2 emissions, increase circularity and accelerate decarbonization across the built environment

Construction begins in 2024 and will be completed in late 2025

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its commitment to sustainably supply the nation's growing construction industry, Holcim US today announced an approximate $100 million investment in its Ste. Genevieve Cement Plant— the largest cement-producing facility in North America and one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally efficient facilities in the world. The expansion will increase production capacity by more than 600,000 metric tons of cement while reducing net CO2 emissions, increasing circularity and accelerating decarbonization across the built environment.

"With an emphasis on achieving the highest levels of environmental performance and operational efficiency, Ste. Genevieve has been the leader in US cement manufacturing since it was built in 2009," said Toufic Tabbara, North America region head. "This investment will ensure we maintain that leadership in supporting the sustainable growth of our nation's infrastructure and residential construction while accelerating net carbon reduction across the built environment."

Located in the heart of the Midwest, the Ste. Genevieve plant is the flagship of the Holcim US cement system. The plant operates the largest single-kiln line in the world and is equipped with sophisticated emissions controls, fully automated quality control laboratories, and barge and rail facilities serving markets throughout the Mississippi River Basin.

The capital investment will expand the plant's current state-of-the-art production and logistics capabilities. The installation of a fifth vertical cement grinding mill will enhance processing and allow cement production capacity to increase while reducing net CO2 emissions by more than 400,000 tons per year.

This action further underscores Holcim's commitment to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge to reduce specific net CO2 emissions in the US by at least 25 percent by 2033. The Better Climate Challenge is intended to drive real-world action that reduces carbon emissions and saves energy.

The addition of a new mineral component addition system will further reduce clinker factor and increase circularity by adding fly ash or other mineral components to cement produced. Planned logistic improvements include an expansion of the plant's current rail-loadout capabilities to better serve growing markets in the upper Midwest.

With permits and government approvals in hand, the new fast-track expansion project at the Ste. Genevieve Cement Plant begins construction in 2024 and will be completed in late 2025.

