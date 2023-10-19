Analog Heavyweights Join Celera Technologies to Lead Next Phase of Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera, a leader in AI-enhanced design and delivery of analog ICs, today announced the appointment Pat Brockett as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Alberto Viviani as Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Pat Brockett. Mr. Brockett brings over 35 years of executive experience in analog ICs. Mr. Viviani brings over 25 years of experience in analog electronics.

Celera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Celera Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Analog heavyweights join Celera to bring a new, automated way of designing custom analog chips to the market.

"Pat and Alberto's deep experience delivering innovative solutions to the analog IC market is exactly what Celera needs to move to its next phase of growth," said Steve O'Hara, Managing Partner at Valley Capital Partners and lead investor for Celera. "The company has developed a revolutionary approach to analog IC design and now it's time to bring this unique technology to market."

Celera's patented ChipHUB combines proprietary AI algorithms with decades of analog design experience to deliver a fundamentally new, algorithmic way of designing and delivering analog chips. Combining ChipHUB with Celera's deep bench of experienced analog designers creates a potent combination of skill and automation. The result is the delivery of analog chip designs in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods with substantially lower human effort.

"I am excited to lead Celera in its next phase of growth," said Brockett. "The company has proven technology and a world-class software and hardware team. Celera will expand analog customization to new customers and markets."

"The technology and design approach developed by Celera are unique and disruptive," said Viviani. "I'm excited about revolutionizing analog design, bringing new products to market in substantially less time."

Pat Brockett is a veteran of the global semiconductor industry. He previously held executive leadership positions at Texas Instruments, National Semiconductor and Summit Microelectronics, purchased by Qualcomm for $350M.

Alberto Viviani has focused on delivering innovative solutions for cloud and AI applications with cutting-edge power management technologies. He previously led business units at Analog Devices, Maxim and IML.

About Celera

Celera's patented ChipHUB combines proprietary AI algorithms with decades of analog design experience to deliver custom analog ICs in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods. https://www.celeratechnologies.com

Contact

You can request additional information about Celera's capabilities here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celera Incorporated