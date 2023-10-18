RAP SNACKS ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO TRUCKING BUSINESS

"The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" unveils the official incorporation of its full-fledged transportation management company.

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rap Snacks, a trailblazing pioneer in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and entertainment industry, is proud to announce its venture into the world of transportation. The company has established itself as a leader in logistics by effectively coordinating trucking loads to ensure the timely delivery of its products to distribution centers and co-op areas across the country. Today, they unveiled the official incorporation of their logistics and shipping department into a full-fledged transportation management company, Rap Snacks Trucking.

"We are excited to embark on this new journey into the trucking industry," said James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks. "We believe this new route reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, empowerment, and community support. We intend to leverage our reputation, relationships, and experience to aid in contract procurement, benefiting small businesses."

This bold move signifies a significant leap forward for Rap Snacks, opening exciting opportunities for other businesses in this space. The company's entry into the trucking industry is poised to provide sustainable revenue streams for small businesses eager to partner with Rap Snacks on shipping and dispatching loads. This venture will also support investments in trailers, trucking equipment, and the expansion of semi and box truck fleets over time.

Key Highlights of Rap Snacks Trucking:

Collaborate with Small Businesses: Rap Snacks is committed to fostering collaborations with small businesses in the trucking industry, enabling them to secure better-paying loads and achieve business success.

Structured for Scaling Opportunities: Their business plan is strategically designed to cater to the evolving needs of partners, ensuring a platform for growth.

Logistics Support: Rap Snacks Trucking will address shipping needs, manage equipment requirements and assist in securing contracts with external shipping companies.

Education and Empowerment: As part of Rap Snacks' commitment to the community, the company will develop trucking classes to educate aspiring entrepreneurs on establishing and thriving in the trucking business.

Geographic Areas of Service: Initially, the company will focus its operations in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest and plan to expand their services to other regions.

Empowering Independent Truckers: Rap Snacks Trucking is dedicated to supporting independent truckers and carriers, providing opportunities for growth and success in the industry.

Rap Snacks Trucking is actively seeking partnerships with drivers, owners, operators, and dispatchers who share their commitment to excellence in transportation. By joining their innovative nationwide service, partners can look forward to quality customer service, lucrative opportunities to transport Rap Snacks products, and significant cost savings for their companies.

