KX AND SRC UK PARTNER TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ADVANTAGE TO THE DEFENCE SECTOR THROUGH ADVANCED ANALYTICS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, the global pioneer in vector native real time and high-volume time series data analytics, today announced a partnership agreement with SRC UK, specialists in data solutions and analytics, to provide advanced data management and analytics capabilities to the defence sector, through the integration of its KDB.AI vector database technology with SRC's deep domain expertise in intelligence and mission data processing.

KX announces partnership agreement with SRC UK (PRNewswire)

The defence sector is experiencing a transformative shift with the deployment of new Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques. Data has become a strategic asset, impacting every aspect of a modern fighting force, from procurement and training through to live operations. Central to this is the ability to process and analyze vast amounts of structured and unstructured data in real-time. Think faster detection of live threats on the battlefield, or personalized training programs utilizing assured real-time data.

In close alignment with the UK Government's ' Digital Strategy For Defence' , which puts data availability, scalability and agility at its core, the partnership will focus on delivering a new gold standard in data processing and analytics. Together, KX and SRC will give armed forces the ability to triage vast amounts of time series, historical and vector data, and run complex AI and machine learning (ML) queries with incredible speed and efficiency.

The partnership offers notable advantages in data-based decision-making for critical use cases like real-time situational awareness, predictive equipment maintenance, and cybersecurity. Additionally, it will significantly reduce compute and storage costs, improve resource allocation, and contribute to a reduced carbon footprint.

Gary Connolly, Vice President Aerospace Defence and Space at KX, commented: "Operational decisions in the defence sector need to be made in real-time, making rapid access to data and insights a critical requirement. We are delighted to be further strengthening our relationship with SRC UK, helping democratise access to data and insights from edge to cloud deployments and driving critical use cases across every aspect of a modern defence force."

Steve Davies, Managing Director SRC UK, said, "SRC UK and KX have forged a powerful partnership to drive innovation and deliver world-class data solutions. By combining our expertise in electronic warfare and data analytics with KX's leading kdb+ engine, we are poised to revolutionise data processing at the speed of relevance, enhancing operational efficiency, and creating new collaborative opportunities."

The partnership builds on the success of an inaugural collaborative project with the UK Government which delivered a highly efficient bulk data triage application. By automating the processing and analysis of data, SRC and KX significantly increased the operational throughput of data by 20,000%, delivering a new technology capability never seen before.

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation, enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX is trusted by the world's top investment banks, life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing companies.

Time series and vector data management are at the heart of our products, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. They help our customers process data at unmatched speed and scale and empower developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

KX technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com

About SRC UK

SRC UK specialises in Data Solutions and analytics across multiple domains, including Finance, Intelligence and Government departments, delivering near real-time, actionable information for their diverse customer base. Leveraging their Software capabilities and Research & Development expertise, SRC UK enables businesses to make data-driven decisions and drive innovation. Their expertise spans predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, helping clients extract actionable intelligence from their data and gain a competitive advantage.

Exponentially increased customer data quantity and throughput for timely analytics are now achievable through this partnership. The solutions delivered are customer owned and designed to adapt seamlessly to the ever-changing data environments.

