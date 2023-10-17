Garden of Life® Leads the Way in Clean, Science-Based Formulas With New Line of Vitamin Code Gummies

Garden of Life® Leads the Way in Clean, Science-Based Formulas With New Line of Vitamin Code Gummies

The brand introduces more formulations made with traceable whole foods

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life®, the carbon-neutral leader in science-based formulas made from clean, traceable, non-GMO ingredients, introduced a new gummy extension to its popular Vitamin Code line, with seven products formulated to fit any need.

Credit Garden of Life (PRNewswire)

Similar to the rest of the Vitamin Code line, the gummies deliver vitamins and minerals in a whole food base of raw fruits and vegetables, and contain probiotics and enzymes, all of which are staple ingredients to the Vitamin Code collection.

"With its raw formulas, our Vitamin Code line is a fan favorite for a reason," said Mandy McCarthy, general manager of Garden of Life. "Our new gummies make it even easier – and more delicious – to add clean, whole-food-based nutrition to your day."

Committed to high quality and integrity, the new line of vitamins is NSF Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified kosher and made without dairy, soy, gluten, nuts or stevia ingredients. The gummies are also lower in sugar, with no sugar added in select formulas.

The full line includes:

Men's Multi : Whole food nutrition formulated for men's unique needs, including support for heart and prostate health. †

Women's Multi + Iron : Designed for holistic women's health, the formula helps support reproductive, breast and heart health, with an extra boost of gentle iron. † (coming soon!)

Prenatal Multi with Iron & Folate : The perfect support for those expecting, with an easy-to-digest formula designed to support healthy neural tube development. †

Kids Multi with Iron : Designed for growing bodies, this kid's multivitamin helps support the immune system and developing bones, all with an extra boost of gentle iron. †

Calcium & Magnesium : With 100mg of calcium per gummy, this vitamin is specifically formulated to support the health and strength of bones. †

Vitamins D3 & K2 : This no-sugar formula combines the strength of both vitamins D3 and K2 to help support immune, bone and digestive health. †

CoQ10: For those looking for a tasty twist on heart health, this CoQ10 vitamin aims to support energy production, healthy aging and digestive health.†

The Vitamin Code Gummies are now available to purchase online and at major retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit gardenoflife.com .

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is today's recognized leader and innovator in carbon-neutral-certified, whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health®. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

ABOUT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit: www.nestlehealthscience.com.

CONTACT:

Daniela Hermoza

gardenoflife@clynch.com

(PRNewsfoto/Garden of Life) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Garden of Life