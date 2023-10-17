Flexter and Sofiac form a strategic partnership to Transform the Truck Rental Industry

MONTREAL and ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Flexter.com , the booking engine set to disrupt the truck rental industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Sofiac Travel, a pioneer in rental software solutions. This collaboration is set to reshape the truck rental industry by streamlining supplier processes and API integration, providing a platform for rental businesses to market their trucks on Flexter's platform.

The partnership between Flexter and Sofiac is leveraging the strengths of both companies. This collaboration aims to offer the rental truck industry a seamless way to showcase their fleet on Flexter's user-friendly platform.

Sofiac's expertise in rental software solutions and the development of the Sofiac Travel Platform™, combined with Flexter's booking engine, creates a synergy that simplifies supplier API integration. This will enable truck rental businesses of all sizes to list their vehicles on Flexter's platform, expanding their reach to a broader audience of potential customers.

This partnership opens up new opportunities for truck rental suppliers to market their products and services to Flexter's user base, increasing their bookings, utilization and revenue. For renters, it means access to an even more extensive selection of trucks, all available in one convenient location, with real-time availability and transparent pricing.

Thomas Delvaux Lefevre, CEO of Flexter.com, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with Sofiac, a company known for its innovation in rental software solutions. This partnership enhances the value we can deliver to our suppliers and renters alike."

Julio Valcarcel, Portfolio Manager of Sofiac Travel shared the sentiment, saying, "Sofiac Travel is dedicated to empowering rental businesses, and we believe that partnering with Flexter will take our mission to the next level. Together, we are committed to driving positive change in the truck rental industry."

Flexter and Sofiac invite rental businesses in the truck industry to join them on this transformative journey. Together, they are shaping the future of short-term truck rentals by making it easier than ever for suppliers to showcase their fleets and for renters to find the perfect truck for their needs.

About Sofiac

Sofiac is a leader in rental software solutions. They leverage their cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the industry. Their flagship product, the Sofiac Travel Platform™, offers a comprehensive solution for managing rental businesses of all kinds.

About Flexter

Flexter is an online platform that helps users find and compare the real-time availability and prices of moving trucks of all sizes from rental providers. Flexter will unlock utilization bottlenecks for suppliers by allowing them to market their fleet to new potential truck renters. The booking engine will allow for greater utilization, create healthy competition and improve the overall booking experience for their clients.

