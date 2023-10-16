UBBF 2023 Intelligent IP Network Summit in Dubai an Impressive Success

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 9th UBBF 2023 in Dubai, UAE, the Intelligent IP Network Summit — themed "Net5.5G Continuous Innovation, Boosting New Growth" — provided the perfect stage for leading carriers and analysts from prestigious organizations around the world to gather and discuss the development of the data communication industry and standards. Carriers were also able to share their innovative commercial practices in Net5.5G transport network evolution and industry digital networks.

AI applications are growing explosively and having a profound impact on people's way of life. And at the same time, enterprises are rapidly transforming from digital to intelligent. As the key infrastructure of the intelligent world, data communication networks are undergoing constant innovation and evolution. Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, together with industry organizations and carriers, took the opportunity during the summit to discuss how transport networks will evolve and create new value through continuous innovation.

(PRNewswire)

Mark Oliver, Vice President of Omdia Consulting, kicked off his speech by saying that consumers' requirements for networks will increase exponentially by 2030, and that consumers will pay more attention to network quality and reliability. Enterprises, such as those in the retail, education, healthcare, and financial industries, will use IoT and AI technologies to automate operations. With the advent of the intelligent era, networks will need to address the new challenges it brings. To help enterprises quickly implement intelligent transformation, IP transport networks need further innovation. Such networks must be able to provide high computing power, low latency, high bandwidth, high reliability, high security, and high automation, and must be agile, converged, and green.

Zuo Meng, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, gave a speech titled "Building a Net5.5G-oriented IP Converged Transport Network." In it, he predicted that IP transport networks will enter a new era featuring 400GE metro and 800GE backbone networks, and will provide ubiquitous 10 Gbps connections for mobile, home, enterprise, and campus users in the Net5.5G era. Cutting-edge IP transport networks must be capable of providing not only converged transport, but also differentiated service assurance, thereby meeting the differentiated network requirements of various services. Huawei's Data Communication Product Line has been making continuous innovations in 400GE and 800GE interface technologies, network slicing, and Network Digital Map, among others, providing leading transport network solutions for global carriers and helping them achieve business success. Carriers can benefit immensely from Huawei's offerings, including the NetEngine 8000 series of high-end routers. These high-performance and energy-saving devices not only support all services, but can also be deployed in all scenarios. And the newly upgraded NetEngine 8000 M14, F8, and X series make significant improvements in terms of their capacity and energy efficiency ratio, providing the optimal TCO solution for carriers' network construction.

Vaughn David Naidoo, Executive of Center of Excellence, MTN South Africa, spoke about MTN releasing the Ambition 2025 strategy and starting DICT transformation back in 2021. MTN was the first to complete industry-oriented intelligent cloud-network construction, providing enterprise customers with one-stop digital services that offer ultimate experience. The telco's networks offer key capabilities such as quick delivery, resource visualization, and automated optimization, helping enterprises quickly achieve digital transformation.

Telecom Argentina is the leading carrier in Argentina. Leonardo Gabriel Di Pilato, its service assurance manager, said that Telecom Argentina focused on improving the premium experience of home broadband users. As FTTH deployment becomes more widespread, home users are placing higher requirements on network experience. Through in-depth joint innovation with Huawei, Telecom Argentina has deployed 400GE technology extensively on backbone networks, drastically reducing network congestion. And by applying the innovative intelligent BRAS solution, the carrier's networks have shifted from passive response to proactive O&M. This has brought major benefits in improving home broadband user experience and driving the rapid growth of the market.

Robin Li, Huawei's chief IP protocol expert, spoke about the latest progress and application of IPv6 Enhanced, and systematically elaborated on the development of IP networks. He said that data communication networks are witnessing the new era of IP intelligent networks. IPv6 Enhanced is the best choice for unleashing network potential and driving networks to become intelligent. Robin also explained the advantages, commercial deployment progress, and values of key technologies — such as SRv6, network slicing, IFIT, and APN6 — in the IPv6 Enhanced technology family.

UBBF is the world's highest-level fixed network summit jointly hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Huawei. It aims to bring together all interested stakeholders for discussions on the evolution of Net5.5G transport networks and for sharing carriers' practices in industry network digital transformation, thereby helping global carriers explore new markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huawei