NEOM announces Leyja, its latest sustainable tourism destination

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, today announced Leyja, its latest tourism destination, further strengthening and enriching the Kingdom's ecotourism offering.

Located in NEOM and steeped in history and mythology, Leyja starts from the Gulf of Aqaba coast and its alluring waters in the west, then winds inland to form a magnificent natural valley carved between 400m-high mountains that have been crafted over long centuries by the power of nature and water.

Leyja builds on NEOM's ongoing commitment to becoming a multi-faceted destination and supports the Kingdom's efforts to build a strong and sustainable tourism industry under Saudi Vision 2030. Aligned with NEOM's strategy to designate the majority of its land across its destinations and cities as a nature reserve, 95% of Leyja will be preserved for nature and will combine innovative, ecological design and construction techniques to ensure the development seamlessly blends into the landscape.

Leyja's three hotels have been intelligently and sensitively designed by world-leading architects to complement the surrounding nature, operate sustainably, and provide distinct experiences. The three properties will offer 120 elegant boutique rooms and suites, split equally with 40 keys at each.

The first property is tailor-made for active adventure. The deconstructed design ascends the walls of the wadi like a staircase, its structure effortlessly tracing the topography with minimal disturbance of the terrain's natural lines. Its unique location, folded into the cliff top and valley sides, lends itself to those seeking rock climbing and other high-octane experiences in the surrounding area.

The second property rises from the rock to sit prominently at the heart of the wadi's largest oasis, functioning as an enchanting gateway to discovery and exploration of the valley that continues beyond. The impressive staircase ascending from the canyon to the entrance of the property is a journey of discovery, offering unrivalled views of the valley in all its beauty.

The third property is an immersive wellness retreat that promotes longevity, with a high-tech, reflective façade mirroring the surrounding beauty and valley walls. This allows the wadi's natural passage through the property's center, providing visitors with a unique and interactive experience.

Once developed, Leyja will offer an extensive selection of refined experiences and activities, including fine dining and contemporary restaurants presented by world-renowned chefs. Wellness facilities and rooftop infinity-style pools across the three properties are also key features. Extensive guided wadi walks, and enthralling hiking trails set in the valley's dramatic mountain landscapes await guests, with mountain biking and climbing on offer for those looking for adventure.

Leyja is NEOM's latest development and follows the announcement of the project's flagship regions, including Sindalah, its luxury island; THE LINE, a cognitive linear city that represents the future of urban living; Trojena, its year-round mountain destination and the first outdoor ski experience in the GCC region; and Oxagon, the reimagined industrial city and home to advanced and clean industries in NEOM.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

