Women Inc. Magazine Announces the 2023 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WomenInc.com, the authoritative voice celebrating women's achievements in the business arena, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its Fall 2023 Issue, spotlighting the "2023 Most Influential Women Corporate Board Directors." This anticipated release is now available both in print and digitally.

WomenInc. Magazine Announces the 2023 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors (PRNewswire)

Gracing the cover of this issue is Karen S. Lynch, the President & Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. Inside, readers will be privy to an exclusive profile illuminating Lynch's significant and transformative contributions to the healthcare sector, alongside insightful articles that delve into the triumphs of accomplished women professionals and entrepreneurs across various industries.

"Showcasing the triumphs and meaningful narratives of professional women is not just essential; it's imperative. In every story, there's an unspoken inspiration, a lesson, and a beacon of guidance for others to follow," remarked Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at WomenInc.com. "In this spirit, we stand proud and celebratory of each woman named in our definitive 2023 listing. These are women whose leadership, acumen, and diligence have not just broken glass ceilings but have also paved pathways of possibilities for others."

This year's Fall edition is not just a magazine; it is a directory and a celebration rolled into one, spotlighting over 640 directors who proficiently steer the boards of S&P 500 and Big-Cap publicly listed firms. It's a comprehensive and celebratory acknowledgment of the women executives, influencers, and leaders whose strategic governance at the board level has been nothing short of exemplary.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations and deep respect to the corporate directors acknowledged in this special edition," continued Young. "Their stories of leadership and commitment are the threads that weave the fabric of this unique and influential directory."

To explore the full listing of WomenInc's 2023 Most Influential Women Corporate Board Directors, visit WomenInc.com/2023-MICBD.

About WomenInc.com

WomenInc.com is more than a magazine; it's a movement. As a pivotal platform championing for women, it echoes the voices and sentiments of women who lead, inspire, and innovate. Through captivating photography, insightful reports, and engaging social commentary presented in each issue, WomenInc.com isn't just reporting the news; it's making news. For the modern, progressive female leader and consumer who demands more than headlines, WomenInc.com delivers not just information, but influence. For more information, visit www.WomenInc.com.

CONTACT: Catrina Young, catrina@womeninc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WomenInc.