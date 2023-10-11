Mercury Insurance Continues Partnership with Anaheim Ducks in Celebration of Team's 30th Season

Mercury's "My First Game" campaign returns, providing select fans with game tickets and more

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) proudly announces its continued sponsorship of the Anaheim Ducks for the 2023-24 NHL season, honoring both the Ducks' 30th anniversary and Mercury's ninth successive year of collaboration with the team.

"Our partnership with the Anaheim Ducks has generated a tremendous amount of goodwill in the community over our nearly decade-long relationship," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "We are proud to continue this great sponsorship and look forward to celebrating the team's monumental 30th season alongside passionate Ducks fans."

Throughout the years, this collaboration has resulted in several successful campaigns, including Mercury's "Community Champions" and the in-stadium fan-favorite Dance Cam, which will return this season with a whole new look.

This season, as part of Mercury's "My First Game" campaign, the company will work with the Anaheim Ducks Foundation whose mission is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California. The foundation will identify fans who have never attended a Ducks game and provide them with tickets, jerseys, dinner and screen time on camera to be introduced to the crowd — all courtesy of Mercury Insurance.

Twelve-year-old Ducks fan Jaxon Toner is this season's first honoree. Earlier this year, Toner was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and doctors gave him only 17 months to live. Striving to make the most of every day, Toner's family wanted to give him an unforgettable experience — the opportunity to see his favorite team playing live on opening game night.

Mercury will also continue its popular "My First Game" video series, with players recalling the first game they ever played while donning a Ducks jersey. Fans will get to meet the team's new faces, as well as learn more about some of their favorite players as they take a stroll down memory lane.

"The one thing that stood out during my first game was Ryan Getzlaf," said goaltender Lucas Dostal (No. 1). "I was warming up and right before the first face-off of the game, he turned to me and gave a thumbs up to see if I was ready, so that was a cool moment. I knew he had played over a thousand games at that point and I was just there, my first game, and he was a veteran guy that had won the Stanley Cup."

Fans can watch the full series on the Mercury website, which will host new content throughout the season, and are encouraged to share their very own first Ducks game experiences on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube using the #MyFirstGame.

"We are excited to drop the puck on this historic season," said Graham Siderius, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Anaheim Ducks. "Anaheim has been our home for the last 30 years thanks to the unwavering support of our fans and partners like Mercury Insurance."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

