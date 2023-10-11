GC Biopharma Shares its Successful HR System Transformation at SAP Success Connect 2023

YONGIN, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma Corp. announced today that it has presented the successful adoption of SAP SuccessFactor Work Zone, which is a cloud-based HR solution by SAP, at the SAP Success Connect 2023 held on October 3rd in Las Vegas.

GC Biopharma (PRNewswire)

SAP Success Connect is an annual global HR seminar event hosted by SAP, where more than 3,000 participants including existing and potential SAP customers join every year to share and exchange their insights.

In October last year, GC Biopharma launched a forward-looking HR system "G:ON" based on the cloud-based solution by SAP, which can provide various Employee Journey to employees. This was the first case not only in Korea but also in the Asia Pacific-Japan (APJ) region, where SAP's SuccessFactor Work Zone solution is adopted for HR portal.

GC Biopharma explained that it has been making various changes to its HR-related systems based on performance-based culture since 2020 and SAP's global cloud-base system solution was adopted for a stable operation of such new HR systems.

With the new HR system in place, it can act as Communication Platform based on employee's 'Growth', and also the employees can now work in a data-based innovative digital workspace, the company explains. In fact, a year into the adoption of the system, the average rate of access among employees is now at a 50%-level, with the highest daily employee access rate of 93.3% in 2023.

Yong Woon Kim, Head of HR Division at GC Biopharma said, "We have selected SAP as the partner for building an integrated HR solution that is at the center of user based digital transformation. We look forward to the many positive changes the new system will bring to the entire company from corporate culture to the way we work."

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

GC Biopharma Contacts (Media)

Sohee Kim

Yelin Jun

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GC Biopharma