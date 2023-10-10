TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF "FROM THE POCKET OF AN OVERCOAT" COINCIDES WITH NATIONAL BLACK CAT DAY

Author will be reading acclaimed children's book to kids and furry friends at Wags & Walks dog rescue center in Los Angeles on October 28

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster), by author and illustrator Robert Vincent, will be celebrating its two-year anniversary on October 27, which is also National Black Cat Day.

From the Pocket of an Overcoat by Robert Vincent (PRNewswire)

Available online at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select bookstores, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who is not Scottish, but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption.

National Black Cat Day is a day to celebrate the beauty of black cats and dispelling negative superstitions as many countries around the world honor black cats. Undoing the common myth of this loveable, ebony feline as an omen of bad luck provides the chance for cat owners and fans to celebrate their love for the oft-maligned, but always iconic animal.

"We are thrilled that 'From the Pocket of an Overcoat' has been a staple of love, adventure, and connection for kids and adults alike over the past two years," said Vincent. "It is perfect that our anniversary coincides with National Black Cat Day, and with Halloween around the corner. For cats, and all animals, it is a time of celebration."

In observance of the book's anniversary and to kick-off the Halloween season, Vincent will make a special appearance at Wags & Walks Los Angeles pet adoption center on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. for "Wags Kids Paws and Pajamas," a monthly literacy and humane education program that aims to help children improve their reading skills by reading to adoptable dogs. He will be reading his children's book and donating autographed copies to young readers (some dressed in festive Halloween costumes). Wags & Walks will also incorporate "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" into its library so kids can read the book to sheltered dogs anytime.

A portion of each book sale of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society and Best Friends . Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

Friendly Falls Press LLC (PRNewsfoto/Friendly Falls Press LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Friendly Falls Press