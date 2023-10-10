Life Time to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 25, 2023

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter 2023 will be released before market open on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

How to Participate

Date : Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time : 10:00 a.m. Eastern time ( 9:00 a.m. Central time )

U.S. dial-in number : 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number : 1-201-389-0879

Webcast: LTH 3Q 2023

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at https://ir.lifetime.life

Replay Information

WEBCAST - A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and may be accessed online at https://ir.lifetime.life

CONFERENCE CALL - The replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through November 8, 2023.

U.S. replay number : 1-844-512-2921

International replay number : 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1374 1575

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

