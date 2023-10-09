Gimmal Announces Partnership with Laserfiche to Combine Physical Records Management Tracking and Digital Integration Capabilities

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Laserfiche, the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, to provide unified search capabilities of both physical and electronic content in one centralized system.

Gimmal is Information Governance, Simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions at www.gimmal.com. (PRNewsfoto/Gimmal LLC) (PRNewswire)

Gimmal and Laserfiche partner to provide physical records management and digital search features in one unified system.

This partnership brings together Gimmal and Laserfiche's existing physical and digital features into one seamless solution, providing management of physical documents while making those records available to search and view digitally for more efficient, on-demand retrieval.

The Gimmal Physical™ records management system complements Laserfiche by providing robust management of the complete lifecycle of physical records, including barcode tracking, space management and disposition processing. By leveraging Gimmal Physical with Laserfiche, organizations cut down burdensome costs, as well as reduce their exposure to inconsistent compliance and inaccurate auditing practices.

"Gimmal values our relationship with Laserfiche to help address the need for our mutual enterprise and government customers to manage the complete lifecycle of their information and records, whether physical or electronic," said Kurt Thies, Vice President of Gimmal Physical, formerly Infolinx.

"Laserfiche is committed to providing innovative tools to simplify business processes and information governance enterprise-wide," said Kurt Rapelje, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Laserfiche. "We're excited to partner with Gimmal to offer a solution that supports organizations' ability to track and manage information, whether physical or digital, in-house or off-site."

Both industry leaders are sponsoring this year's annual ARMA InfoCon event in Detroit, Michigan from Oct. 9-11, 2023, and will be co-hosting a live webinar, "Dismantling the Dysfunction: Reinforcing Trust, Confidence, and Accuracy in Records Management" on Nov. 9, 2023.

About Gimmal

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise. Connect with Laserfiche at www.laserfiche.com.

