Tanqueray gin and chef Eric Adjepong invite you to take a seat at their damn fancy dinner.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tanqueray gin invites anyone to make the choice to be a little (or a lotta) Damn Fancy through a dinner sweepstakes featuring a menu curated by celebrated Chef Eric Adjepong. From now through November 30th, across the U.S., those looking to elevate the everyday ordinary can enter for a chance to win a Damn Fancy dining experience.

Showcasing classic gin cocktails with a Tanqueray twist, the winning consumer and two friends will be flown to New York City for a dazzling dining experience. To sign up for a chance to win a Damn Fancy dining experience inspired by the evocative world and flavors of Tanqueray, curated by Chef Eric Adjepong, visit https://www.tanqueray.com/en-us/national-dinner-series . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Prize EXCLUDES alcohol. Trip must be taken on select date in January 2024 & is subject to additional restrictions. See Rules at website.

The dining occasion gets just a little more sparkle with Chef Adjepong's use of bold flavor profiles and overall creativity which drive his passion for food and the development of this menu. Chef Adjepong makes everyday dinners Damn Fancy with unique flavor combinations inspired by his upbringing in New York City.

"As a long time gin lover, I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with Tanqueray," says Chef Eric Adjepong. "I am deeply inspired by the intrinsic ingredients and flavor profile of Tanqueray and look forward to reminding everyone that, however fancy - or not fancy - your dinner is, it's the little touches, like a Tanqueray Dirty Martini, that elevate them to Damn Fancy. The tastes of Tanqueray - notes of citrus and perfectly balanced botanicals - provided a great base for my palate to play with dishes that make the liquid really come to life."

Tanqueray's reimagined, classic gin serves can make any occasion a special one. Just as the olive defines a signature Dirty Martini, or a lemon twist brings the perfect essence to a French 75, Tanqueray cocktails plus up any occasion to make it something spectacular. Simple yet unexpected, now that's Damn Fancy.

"'Damn Fancy' was created to inspire people to believe that more moments deserve a touch of fancy and Tanqueray can do just that," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Gin, Tequila and Breakout Growth Brands at DIAGEO North America. "Being a spirits brand, we have the opportunity to seamlessly integrate into the world of food. Through our partnership with Chef Adjepong, we raise our glasses to the elevated dining experiences that consumers can have while showcasing the ways that Tanqueray can make any moment special."

Tanqueray gin is available wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. Tanqueray encourages consumers of legal drinking age to drink responsibly. For more information, please visit https://www.tanqueray.com/en-us .

ABOUT TANQUERAY

TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is a dry, crisp, gin with a rich juniper flavor. Known for its iconic green bottle and red emblem, TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is one of the world's most award-winning gins. TANQUERAY London Dry Gin, TANQUERAY No. TEN Gin, TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE Flavored Gin, TANQUERAY RANGPUR Gin and TANQUERAY CRAFTED GIN COCKTAILS IN A CAN together create the renowned portfolio of TANQUERAY. Additional information about the TANQUERAY brand may be found at http://www.tanqueray.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT ERIC ADJEPONG

Chef Eric Adjepong was born and raised in New York City. Well known for infusing West African flavors into his dishes, Eric pulls inspiration from the meals he shared with his family. He cooked in several Michelin-starred restaurants before taking his talents to Top Chef where he became a finalist and fan favorite. Now, Eric can be found hosting Alex Vs America on Food Network. He is a regular on the network appearing on shows like Chopped, Tournament of Champions, Beachside Brawl, Guy's Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, and more. Eric has also paired up with Penguin Workshop to write, Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging , a kids book that explores the culinary storylines of the African diaspora, peppered with kid-friendly recipes and visuals, coming out October 3rd. In his "down time," Eric is penning his first cookbook with Clarkson Potter. Off set and behind the scenes, Eric's most treasured title is 'dad.' You can catch him at home, making pancakes with his daughter, Lennox, on Sundays.

Eric is represented by Arc Collective.

