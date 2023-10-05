The Paley Center for Media Announces Event, Camelot 60 Years Later: The Legacy of John F. Kennedy, America's First "Television President"

Featuring an Exclusive Screening of The HISTORY Channel's New 8-Part Docuseries, Kennedy

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearing the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, The Paley Center for Media is excited to partner with The HISTORY® Channel to present the latest groundbreaking PaleyImpact event, Camelot 60 Years Later: The Legacy of John F. Kennedy, America's First "Television President." The event will take place on Monday, November 13 at 6:30 pm with a reception at 5:30pm at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, and features a screening and panel discussion showcasing President John F. Kennedy's lasting mark on the American consciousness through the strategic use of television during his iconic presidency. This program is made possible by generous support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

The HISTORY Channel's KENNEDY at The Paley Museum (PRNewswire)

Camelot 60 Years Later: The Legacy of John F. Kennedy, America's First "Television President" will present attendees with an exclusive screening of an episode from The HISTORY Channel's new 8-part docuseries, Kennedy, from director and composer Ashton Gleckman, and narrated by Emmy Award®-winner Peter Coyote. The docuseries chronicles the remarkable life, enduring legacy, and ambitious leadership of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, through a cinematic library of archival material and over 70 new interviews from those well-versed in JFK's history including his niece Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, comedian and longtime member of the JFK Library Foundation's Board of Directors Conan O'Brien, actor Bruce Greenwood who previously portrayed Kennedy in film, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eileen McNamara.

The episode screened will focus on two of the inflection points of his presidency, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Civil Rights movement. The panel will explore how President Kennedy transformed televised press conferences into a potent tool to speak directly to the American people during this transformative time; how he leveraged televised addresses, such as his 1963 address on Civil Rights, to influence public opinion; and why historians today consider President Kennedy a pioneer of the TV presidency.

"We are thrilled to announce our upcoming PaleyImpact event highlighting The HISTORY Channel's exceptional docuseries exploring the life of President John F. Kennedy and his pioneering work in television. President Kennedy's impact on the medium of television and American society, as a whole, is as important today as it's ever been and we're proud to be hosting this event," said Maureen Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We extend our sincerest thanks to The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation for their generous support in bringing this extraordinary event to the Paley stage."

The special presentation will be followed by an in-depth conversation moderated by Julian E. Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst and Professor of History and Public Affairs at Princeton University, with Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Lt. Governor of Maryland and daughter of Robert F. Kennedy; Ashton Gleckman, Kennedy Director and Composer; Dr. Kimberly Gilmore, Chief Historian and Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, The HISTORY Channel; and Aldon Morris, Emeritus Professor of Sociology and Black Studies, Northwestern University.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for close to 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

About The HISTORY® Channel

The HISTORY® Channel, a division of A+E Networks, is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events to a signature slate of industry leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based scripted programming, The HISTORY® Channel serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media. The HISTORY® Channel has been named the #1 U.S. TV network in buzz for seven consecutive years by YouGov BrandIndex, and a top favorite TV network by Beta Research Corporation. For a deeper dive, visit history.com or follow @history on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. For additional press materials visit the A+E Networks Press Center at https://press.aenetworks.com.

