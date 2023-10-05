Guidehouse Partners with Spokane County, WA to Implement Workday

Guidehouse is your guide for public sector Workday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to public sector clients, has announced it has partnered with Spokane County, WA, to implement Workday solutions to help enable transformation and support better data governance across the organization and its ecosystem.

The County expects to use the project to not only implement software, but also execute significant updates to policy and business processes. Guidehouse will provide guidance towards achievement of the County's goals and help track progress throughout the project.

With Guidehouse and Workday, Spokane County will:

Transform their multiple legacy financial and human capital resource systems into a modern ERP solution

Redesign and improve business processes while decentralizing data entry

Expand business intelligence capabilities to provide real time management dashboards

Guidehouse will leverage its unique methodology tailored to suit the cloud-based deployment of the County's Workday Deployment project. Guidehouse will help Spokane streamline the business processes and implement the standard process flows built into the Workday application.

A leading Workday implementation partner for the public sector, Guidehouse experts empower organizations to efficiently manage finances, attract and retain top talent, and create the workforce of the future. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by private and public sector clients, Guidehouse combines management consulting techniques and Workday's deployment methodology to ensure a seamless system transformation.

"Our trusted partnership with Workday provides our team with innovative solutions to help our clients streamline operations, and reduce costs, ultimately improving user experience," said Ray Elwell of Guidehouse. "With these solutions, Spokane will have a single solution that brings together its people, finances, and data so it can keep a constant pulse on the needs of its organization and quickly pivot to meet growing and evolving demands."

"Consolidating multiple systems and processes into Workday will simplify the data we use to run our organization and provide an enhanced infrastructure for critical operational functions to allow us to continuously support and evolve our employee, stakeholder, and constituent experiences," said Ashley Cameron, Senior Director of Spokane County. "It is critical to select partners whose culture aligns with ours. Guidehouse and Workday's client-centric approach celebrates, challenges, and pushes us to think about how we operate internally to further elevate the user experience for all."

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures, focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

