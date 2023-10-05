Win Stuff
Gen to Release Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Host 1st Anniversary Investor Update on November 7, 2023

Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) today announced its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results will be released Tuesday, November 7, 2023, before market open, followed by Gen's 1st Anniversary Investor Update event in New York City. As the company celebrates one year since becoming Gen and its family of consumer Cyber Safety brands, Gen leadership will offer a detailed look into the business and review of the company's market opportunity and priorities ahead, followed by live Q&A.

(PRNewswire)

Fiscal 2024 Q2 Earnings Results
November 7, 2023 – Before market open

  • Q2 financial results will be available
  • Earnings Q&A to be held in combination with the Investor Update Q&A

Gen's 1st Anniversary Investor Update
November 7, 202310:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST in New York City

About Gen
Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.GenDigital.com.

CONTACTS



Investor Contact

Gavin Lazarus


Media Contact

Jenna Torluemke

Gen


Gen

IR@GenDigital.com


Press@GenDigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gen-to-release-fiscal-2024-second-quarter-results-and-host-1st-anniversary-investor-update-on-november-7-2023-301948904.html

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.

