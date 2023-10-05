Avanlee Care and Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company Team Up

BILLINGS, Mont., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanlee Care, the company behind the all-inclusive care coordination app Ava, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), which offers significant savings on medications, have teamed up to support unpaid family caregivers. This collaboration will provide a cost-effective care coordination app along with access to safe and affordable medications for caregivers and their loved ones. Ordering medications through the Cost Plus Drugs integration within the Avanlee Care App is convenient for caregivers.

About 54 million people in the US provide unpaid care to their loved ones. Of these caregivers, 47% earn less than $50,000 annually, and 66% dip into their savings to cover costs. This financial strain stresses them and hampers their ability both to provide good care for their family and separately to hold a job.

Moreover, when medication is affordable, caregivers and patients adhere to treatment plans, leading to better health outcomes and fewer expensive emergency interventions. Around 50% of elderly patients don't follow prescribed medication regimens, leading to 10% to 25% of US hospital and nursing home admissions.

"The healthcare industry needs Avanlee Care's app, Ava. We share a common mission: to provide lower costs on prescribed medications, saving money for the unpaid family caregiver and their loved one, the care-receiver," said Mark Cuban, co-founder of Cost Plus Drug Company.

Esther Dyson, investor and chair of Avanlee Care, said, "Adding Cost Plus Drugs has allowed us to improve our offerings to our caregivers while lowering their costs; we are thrilled!"

"I'm delighted we can help deliver a cost-effective pharma option to our unpaid family caregivers and their loved ones. We built the Ava app to be a one-stop solution for anyone caring for a loved one remotely," said Avanlee Christine, CEO of Avanlee Care.

Alex Oshmyansky, MD, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cost Plus Drugs, said, "We are excited to work with Avanlee Care. With Cost Plus Drugs and Avanlee Care's app, Ava, consumers can be confident they get a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."

Combining an affordable care coordination app like Ava with medication savings helps family caregivers save money. That lets caregivers prioritize other spending for their loved ones' needs, such as housing, food, and transportation.

About Avanlee Care

Avanlee Care (avanleecare.com) is revolutionizing elderly care through its caregiver app, Ava. The app offers unpaid family caregivers comprehensive support, including self-health tools, skill training, and resource support. With Ava, caregivers can conveniently manage grocery shopping and delivery, medical adherence, health metrics tracking and reporting, and appointment reminders. By using Ava, caregivers can take better care of themselves while caring for their loved ones remotely, ensuring everyone receives the care and attention they need.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

