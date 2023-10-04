The Kroger Co. Foundation donates $1 million to Hispanic organizations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

CINCINNATI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation ("Foundation") today announced $1 million in grants have been awarded to organizations empowering and advancing the Hispanic community, families and entrepreneurism.

"We launched the Racial Equity Fund in 2020 to catalyze innovative approaches that help create stronger communities," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and president of The Kroger Co. Foundation. "These recent grant recipients reflect a group of dedicated organizations that are committed to creating lasting change in the Hispanic community. We look forward to seeing each organization continue to transform the communities they serve."

Grant recipients in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month include:

Hispanic Heritage Foundation: The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit which inspires, prepares and connects the Latino community in four areas of focus: Education, workforce, social impact/justice and culture, through leadership. HHF's mission and programs have been recognized by The White House. Through funding from The Kroger Co. Foundation, HHF will activate its Latinos on Fast Track (LOFT) Network via an innovative challenge to address the issue of food insecurity in communities and support local Latino entrepreneurs in starting their own food-related businesses. The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit which inspires, prepares and connects the Latino community in four areas of focus: Education, workforce, social impact/justice and culture, through leadership. HHF's mission and programs have been recognized by The White House. Through funding from The Kroger Co. Foundation, HHF will activate its Latinos on Fast Track (LOFT) Network via an innovative challenge to address the issue of food insecurity in communities and support local Latino entrepreneurs in starting their own food-related businesses. Hispanic Federation: Hispanic Federation (HF) is the nation's premier Latino non-profit membership organization. Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of economic empowerment and job upskilling, education, health, immigration, civic engagement and the environment. The Kroger Co. Foundation funding will help HF expand its Digital Equity Centers initiative, including digital skills training, sectoral workforce development and campaign for digital equity. Hispanic Federation (HF) is the nation's premier Latino non-profit membership organization. Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of economic empowerment and job upskilling, education, health, immigration, civic engagement and the environment. The Kroger Co. Foundation funding will help HF expand its Digital Equity Centers initiative, including digital skills training, sectoral workforce development and campaign for digital equity. United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund: The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund promotes economic equity and well-being, through entrepreneurship and equitable access for advancement in the Hispanic community. The fund nurtures the untapped potential of 5 million Hispanic businesses to achieve the American dream that creates prosperity for families, communities and the country at large. With support from The Kroger Co. Foundation, USHCC will strengthen its supplier development programming and launch the USHCC Supplier Avanzando program. The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund promotes economic equity and well-being, through entrepreneurship and equitable access for advancement in the Hispanic community. The fund nurtures the untapped potential of 5 million Hispanic businesses to achieve the American dream that creates prosperity for families, communities and the country at large. With support from The Kroger Co. Foundation, USHCC will strengthen its supplier development programming and launch the USHCC Supplier Avanzando program.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

