GreenPower Delivers First EV Star to Forth to Provide Transportation Services to Portland's Underserved Communities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the delivery of the first all-electric, purpose-built EV Star to Forth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the equitable advancement of clean transportation, for use at Hacienda CDC's Las Adelitas, a four-story, multifamily affordable housing development in Portland, Oregon.

GreenPower’s EV Star (PRNewswire)

"The EV Star was specifically designed with the passenger in mind, making it an ideal vehicle for transporting residents throughout a community, safely and comfortably," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty & Commercial Vehicle Sales. "Typically underserved communities experience the highest level of health risks from NOx emissions and other pollutants. GreenPower is extremely proud we are able to provide a sustainable transportation solution that meets the needs of working families while having positive impacts on the environment and these communities."

Once deployed, the EV Star will become part of Forth's Green Energy & Mobility (GEM) Project that provides clean transportation opportunities and renewable energy solutions to two locations that offer shelter services and housing for historically underserved communities in Portland. The GEM project has been made possible through funding entirely by the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF). Approved by voters in 2018, the PCEF invests in community-led projects that reduce carbon emissions, create economic opportunity and helps make Portland more resilient as the city and residents face a changing climate.

"Las Adelitas residents live in an area that lacks affordable and accessible mobility choices," notes Forth's Program Manager Pramodh Jacob. "This electric shuttle will connect them with the grocery store, medical appointments and more, and will directly affect their quality of life."

The EV Star will improve access to transportation for residents of the recently built 142-home complex, that currently houses more than 400 people. To date, Las Adelitas is the greatest redevelopment and the largest public investment in Portland's Cully neighborhood. As a community resource, the vehicle will be able to take families to destinations that require transportation.

"Accessible transportation is continuously at the top of the list of community needs," said Ernesto Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer of Hacienda CDC. "This investment in an accessible and environmentally-minded option will no doubt transform the daily lives of our residents. We are so thankful for this partnership that has made this possible for our community members."

Las Adelitas is a part of Hacienda's larger mission to provide affordable housing, economic opportunities and educational resources to meet the needs of individuals and families in Oregon. Housing at Las Adelitas is available to households earning 60% of Area Median Income and below. Through this effort, Hacienda ensures that more than 400 individuals, including those that are experiencing homelessness, will continue to afford to live in this community.

Training for drivers and general education on EVs will take place through the month of October. The vehicle is expected to go into service as a resource for residents in early November. Additional EV Stars will be delivered over the coming months to Forth to further to goals of the GEM Project.

Contacts:

Claus Tritt

Vice President of Medium Duty & Commercial Vehicle Sales

claus.t@greenpowermotor.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts are in U.S. Dollars ©2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company