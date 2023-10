Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for September 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited digital asset production and corporate updates for the month of September 2023.

Corporate Highlights for September 2023

In September 2023 , the Company produced 130.2 BTC, a 7% decrease compared to the prior month. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in network difficulty and a reduction in active hash rate that occurred towards the end of the month.

The Company's active hash rate was approximately 1.19 EH/s as of September 30, 2023 . Approximately 600 PH/s of miners went offline due to a power utility mandated maintenance outage from September 26, 2023 , to October 6, 2023 . Additionally, approximately 250 PH/s of miners went offline towards the end of the month following the conclusion of a hosting contract at one facility. The Company is in the process of relocating those miners to alternative hosting sites.

Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 821.1 and 13,783.4 with a fair market value of approximately $22.1 million and $23.0 million , respectively, on September 30, 2023 .

The BTC equivalent [1] of our digital asset holdings as of September 30, 2023 , was approximately 1,881.6 or approximately $50.7 million .

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.8 million as of September 30, 2023 .

Proof-of-Stake Highlights

The Company had approximately 13,594 ETH actively staked in native and liquid staking protocols as of September 30, 2023 . Approximately 11,200 were natively staked and 2,394 ETH were deployed in liquid staking protocols as of that date.

Additionally, the Company has 512 ETH (16 Nodes) deposited but in queue to be activated on the Ethereum staking network, which are estimated to come online by the end of October 2023 .

Bit Digital earned a blended APY of approximately 4.1% on its staked ETH position for the month of September 2023 .

The Company earned aggregate staking rewards of approximately 44.9 ETH during September 2023 .

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a sustainability focused generator of digital assets headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. For additional information, please contact ir@bit-digital.com or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

[1] "BTC equivalent" is a hypothetical illustration of the value of our digital asset portfolio in bitcoin terms. BTC equivalent is defined as if all non-BTC digital assets, comprised of ETH, sETH-h, LsETH, and USDC, were converted into BTC as of September 30, 2023, and added to our existing BTC balance. Conversion values are found using the closing price on coinmarketcap.com. The closing price of ETH is used as a proxy for the price of sETH-H (receipt token) on a 1:1 basis.

