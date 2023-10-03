Signant Health Launches Signant Biotech to Accelerate and Streamline Clinical Development for Emerging Biopharmaceutical Organizations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the launch of Signant Biotech – an integrated clinical research approach leveraging software and services tailored to the unique needs of small- to mid-sized biopharmaceutical organizations.

Signant Biotech is anchored by a unified technology platform consisting of fully integrated EDC, eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, and telemedicine solutions. Delivered in conjunction with Signant's scientific and regulatory expertise, attentive project delivery teams who are well-versed in the needs of smaller sponsor organizations, as well as Signant's global operational reach, the technology platform and accompanying services enable customers to scale from local to multinational studies.

Studies using the unified platform can be rapidly implemented – typically in four to six weeks – providing biopharma companies with the assurance of meeting critical study and investment timelines. Sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) can also elect to deliver studies using a self-service model. Either approach is enabled by an intuitive, configurable designer tool that allows non-technical staff to build studies quickly without software coding. The designer leverages an extensive library of pre-built forms and edit checks which further accelerates study builds.

Emerging clinical development organizations often state that leveraging the efficiencies of eClinical technologies such as eCOA, RTSM, and eConsent may be inaccessible due to the company's size and lack of in-house experience in digitalizing protocol designs in a specific therapeutic indication. While these companies want to evolve from manual, pen-and-paper methods, they also cite limited time or staff to define requirements and manage the contracting and oversight of multiple technology vendors.

"We know that small- to mid-sized biopharma sponsors have unique needs," said Graciela Racaro, chief operating officer of Signant. "They want to work with a partner who can balance flexibility and standards to get them to their readouts as quickly and efficiently as possible. They also want to leverage a partner's experience and lessons learned from similar trial designs and global launches."

Signant Biotech is designed to provide these biopharma customers and their CRO partners with access to a single, cost-competitive, integrated platform for clinical trial digitalization and optimization, as well as the expertise to design the optimal solution for their studies. The unified-solution approach ensures reliable data quality and integrity, enables study acceleration, reduces costs and risks, simplifies trial participation, reduces study team burden, and streamlines procurement and vendor management. All benefits are delivered as one solution under one roof from a specialized service delivery model geared toward the unique attention that small- to mid-sized sponsors require.

"We appreciate that our smaller customers in the biotech segment are in a challenging funding environment, where money comes less easily and at more expense," said Roger Smith, chief executive officer of Signant Health. "We are pleased to support this segment of customers with technology and services that allow them to focus their precious time and resources on advancing their clinical assets, and not having to make trade-offs between scale, capability, accountability, and value."

The integrated platform at the core of Signant Biotech has supported more than 3,000 clinical trials and 100,000 sites throughout its 30-year history. Signant reinforces the platform solutions with its dedicated scientific resources and global service delivery infrastructure – including project management, scale management, localization, logistics, and end user support – which have facilitated 28% of all FDA and EMA drug approvals over the last five years.

To learn more about Signant Biotech's integrated and unified solution offering for small- to mid-size sponsors, visit www.signanthealth.com/biotech.

