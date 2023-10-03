CereCore Ranks High as a Family Friendly Healthcare Workplace in 2023 by Modern Healthcare

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore® has been named No. 2 in the Family-Friendliest category for Suppliers on the Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. This Family-Friendliest award honors companies who provide workplace flexibility and offer programs designed to support employees and their families in a variety of ways from social activities to wellbeing benefits.

This annual recognition underscores CereCore's consistent commitment to creating an outstanding workplace environment within the healthcare IT services sector. It marks the company's fourth consecutive year on the list.

"We are honored to receive a top ranking for our workplace. We place a strong emphasis on meeting the needs of our team members because that in turn supports their families, colleagues, and clients," said Curtis Watkins, CEO of CereCore.

"Programmatically, we do this through flexible work, career development opportunities, mission and community service, and programs for wellness, education, and a crisis fund. From a culture standpoint, we are intentional about seeing all of our colleagues as individuals, collaborating, and finding new ways to balance our commitment to clients and each other. This results in a family-friendly environment where we take care of one another and even have multiple team members following their parents by joining the CereCore team," said Watkins.

Modern Healthcare conducts an extensive employee survey and uses the findings to determine an employer's placement on the Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. This year's findings are based on the 61% response rate of a pool of randomly selected CereCore employees.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

At CereCore, certain job roles offer flex time, nights, weekends, non-traditional hours and "trade a shift" options. Colleagues are encouraged to attend part of the first day of school with their children to ensure a safe and happy start to the day, and annually employees receive 24 hours of paid time to volunteer in community service.

From EHR specialists to technical support, software engineers and more, CereCore offers a variety of healthcare IT career opportunities for individuals interested in helping improve the healthcare industry by delivering high quality technology services. Learn more about career opportunities at CereCore.

CereCore was recognized at Modern Healthcare's annual Best Places to Work Awards Gala on Thursday, September 28. The entire ranked list is available for Modern Healthcare subscribers.

