MidFirst Bank Expands Presence in Southern California

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MidFirst Bank, through its 1st Century Bank division, has announced the expansion of its Southern California presence with new additions to its Century City team as well as entry into new markets, including San Diego, the South Bay and Santa Barbara. The Bank welcomes twenty-two seasoned bankers into leadership roles from the former First Republic Bank.

"Southern California is a strategic growth region for MidFirst Bank, and our continued expansion in this market with experienced new teams is an important step for the future of our business," said Jeff Records, Chairman and CEO of MidFirst Bank. "With these additional markets, we will be better positioned to deliver unparalleled service and personal attention to more communities in Southern California."

"1st Century Bank's expansion in Southern California and investment in our professional team demonstrates the division's continued growth trajectory," said Jason DiNapoli, CEO and President of 1st Century Bank. "As accomplished financial professionals, all our new team members have extensive knowledge of banking products and services and possess a deep understanding of the communities we are honored to serve."

"We are proud of the growth and success our 1st Century Bank division has achieved in Southern California," said Todd Dobson, President of MidFirst Bank. "1st Century Bank's team of experienced banking professionals has a strong reputation for providing outstanding service to their clients, and the Bank has been voted one of the best places to work in Southern California."

1st Century Bank currently has locations in Downtown Los Angeles, Century City, Orange County and the San Fernando Valley.

