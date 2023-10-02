Iridium to Participate in Fall Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced that Company executives would participate in fall investor conferences:

Iridium Communications Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Communications Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Deutsche Bank 31 st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. ET .

The Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 .

The Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023 .

The Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Space Summit on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 .

Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events. Each webcast will be archived at the same location for seven days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7570

ken.levy@iridium.com

Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7421

jordan.hassin@iridium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.