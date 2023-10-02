Fabcon acquires Bristol Precast

Expands its geographic footprint and product portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis based Fabcon Precast announced today that it has acquired Bristol Precast, a division of The Bristol Group.

The Bristol Group is a design-build commercial construction firm and manufacturer of precast concrete wall panels and other structural products, serving customers in the industrial, multi-family, hospitality, commercial, corrections and parking structure markets. Bristol Precast provides engineered precast and prestressed concrete products throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri and West Virginia. Bristol Precast has offices in Lexington as well as a state of the art production facility in Charlestown, Indiana. The purchase includes all aspects of the Bristol Precast business.

"The Bristol Precast acquisition will enable Fabcon to expand our Mid-South market penetration and to better serve the region with the most comprehensive selection of precast solutions available," said Mike Rafi, CEO of Fabcon. "We are committed to offering the best customer experience as we expand our footprint and our capabilities."

John Pennington, President of The Bristol Group, will join Fabcon and support the effort to integrate the business and ensure a smooth transition for all of Bristol customers.

"This transition is a great fit for Bristol Precast," said Todd Ball, CEO of the Bristol Group. "Fabcon has a similar philosophy of offering premier products, creating strong market positions and delivering great service and support. For the Bristol Precast team, this combination offers additional growth opportunities." The Bristol Group will continue operating its design-build engineering and construction business. Its customers, suppliers, and partners will experience no disruption during this transition period as it continues the service and support that have made it a trusted partner.

The acquisition of Bristol Precast enhances Fabcon's position as a leading precast provider in the country. Eight strategically-placed manufacturing facilities give Fabcon an effective span of delivery that includes most everything east of the Rockies and north of the Gulf Coast. Fabcon is now located in Charlestown IN, Grandville, MI, Grove City, OH, Mahanoy City, PA, Pleasanton, KS, Savage, MN, Selkirk, NY and Trenton, MI.

About Solace Capital Partners

Solace Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions for middle market companies in the United States and Canada. Solace seeks to form collaborative partnerships with management teams and leverage the firm's extensive resources to realize operational improvements and drive performance in its portfolio companies while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit solacecap.com.

About Fabcon

Founded in 1971, Fabcon is a leading provider of structural precast wall panels. During its 52 years, the company has expanded capabilities, grown markets and pioneered multiple precast panel firsts. It currently operates out of eight manufacturing facilities and delivers product to nearly all of the 48 contiguous states. To contact one of Fabcon's offices or sales and product professionals nationwide, visit FabconPrecast.com or call (800) 727-4444.

