Expleo and Spirit AeroSystems sign strategic agreement for aerospace services from Tulsa, Oklahoma

New dedicated location will see partners collaborate to develop innovative aerospace solutions, complemented by digital, to support major US aerospace programs.

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expleo, a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider, has signed a strategic agreement with Spirit AeroSystems to deliver advanced digital engineering services for major aerospace programs, out of a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

L-R: Graham Younger, Vice President Aerospace - Expleo; Sean Black, Senior Vice President & Chief Engineer - Spirit AeroSyestems; Jeff Hoyle, EVP Aero, Space and Defence - Expleo; Will Hague, General Manager - Expleo USA (PRNewswire)

Expleo will offer Spirit engineering services to support the development of next-generation aerospace projects. Complementing Expleo's regional headquarters in Wichita, Kan. , the Tulsa facility will use the latest digital capabilities, including AI, digital twin and automation, to maximize cost efficiency and accelerate time-to-market.

"We're delighted to be growing our relationship with Spirit through this agreement. Ours is a long-standing strategic partnership built on trust, and we're proud our collaboration has pushed boundaries and developed meaningful innovation in aerospace," said Graham Younger, VP of Aerospace of Expleo. "This facility will improve the cross-pollination of ideas and allow Spirit to gain maximum benefit from Expleo's experience in engineering combined with the latest digital technologies and processes to accelerate sustainable innovation, maximize productivity and get new aircraft on runways and in the air."

This latest collaboration builds on a long-standing commercial relationship between Expleo and Spirit, including a three-year agreement based in Spirit's Belfast, Northern Ireland facility.

The new office in Tulsa becomes Expleo's seventh in the United States. By the end of 2023, the new office in Downtown Tulsa will have 30 full-time Expleo employees, and growth will continue into the new year.

Within the U.S. Expleo employs 350 experts providing services to the aerospace and automotive sectors. In addition to the local team of experts, Spirit will have access to Expleo's global network of more than 17,500, including engineering experts across Europe and India.

"Our expansion into Tulsa is part of an ambitious vision we have for the US aerospace and defense industries and will be a pivotal step in delivering the skills they need to meet growing demand," said Will Hague, General Manager of Expleo USA. "By making this move, we will create new, highly skilled jobs in the region and develop expertise across competencies that are critical to engineering in a digital age."

"This complements the ongoing investment in talent we are making in our Wichita Center of Excellence, where we have hired over 200 graduate and midcareer engineers in the last year and continue to be laser-focused on engaging the future aerospace leaders of tomorrow," said Dr. Sean Black , Spirit AeroSystems senior vice president, chief technology officer and chief engineer.

Expleo prides itself on thinking boldly and acting reliably, combining and balancing those two forces of business innovation to deliver excellence for customers.

"Spirit is an important partner for Expleo globally, and we're proud that we will be breaking new ground together in Tulsa, in addition to the Wichita market" concluded Younger.

About Expleo

Expleo is a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.

Expleo benefits from more than 40 years of experience developing complex products, optimising manufacturing processes, and ensuring the quality of information systems.

Leveraging its deep sector knowledge and wide-ranging expertise in fields including AI engineering, digitalisation, hyperautomation, cybersecurity and data science, the group's mission is to fast-track innovation through each step of the value chain.

As a responsible and diverse organisation, Expleo is committed to doing business with integrity and working towards a more sustainable and secure society.

Expleo boasts an extensive global footprint, powered by 17,000 highly skilled experts delivering value in 30 countries and generating more than €1.3 billion in revenue.

For more information, visit expleo.com.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

