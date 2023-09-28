RizePoint Presents on Quality Management at NASCES & NAFS Conferences

CEO & CRO Discussed How Tech Innovations are Dramatically Improving Quality, Safety, Transparency, Accuracy, Efficiency, & More

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a global leader in quality management software solutions, recently had a significant presence at two prestigious industry events, the North American Executive Supply Chain Summit and North American Food Safety & Quality Conference, where their leadership team discussed the importance of using the latest technologies to improve safety and quality programs.

At the North American Executive Supply Chain Summit (NASCES), held September 11-13 in Phoenix, AZ, Paul Damaren, Chief Revenue Officer at RizePoint, chaired and presented at 10 different sessions, including Revolutionizing the Supply Chain: Accelerating the Manufacturing Process Through Development and Innovation, Building a Risk Averse Supply Chain and Sustainability Matters: Strategies and Impact in the Value Chain. He emphasized how tech innovations are significantly elevating quality programs, maximizing safety, boosting compliance, and reducing risks for brands of all sizes and budgets.

At the North American Food Safety & Quality Conference (NAFS), held September 25-27 in Chicago, IL, Damaren chaired an important panel and presented on the topic of the "Top 5 Tech Trends in 2023 and Beyond and Their Impact on the Food Industry," alongside Kari Hensien, RizePoint's CEO, the VP of Food Safety and Quality Assurance of The HomeChef/Kroger, the VP of Quality Assurance of The Wendy's Company, and the Senior Director, Quality and Food Safety for Thrive Market. This panel explored how the top tech trends – including AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and more – are driving dramatic improvements in quality, safety, consistency, compliance, efficiency, transparency, and accuracy, while also improving the customer experience.

"Two overarching themes dominated discussions among some of the world's largest organizations at these conferences: the growing importance of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an innovative force poised to reshape daily business operations and integrate into supply chain solutions," said Paul Damaren, Chief Revenue Officer of RizePoint. "Secondly, there was a huge, focused commitment on sustainability, specifically ESG. Sustainability is clearly a pressing priority as companies work diligently to chart a path towards greener operations."

"It was absolutely a pleasure to present at these important conferences. We were also there to listen and learn from other industry experts and thought leaders at the forefront of the food and quality sector. It's exciting and invigorating to be around the best and brightest minds in the industry, exchanging ideas, discussing trends and emerging technologies, hearing about the issues people are facing, and talking about the most cutting-edge ways to solve these pressing challenges," Damaren explained. "We leave these conferences just buzzing with ideas and thinking of cool new solutions we can develop to cure customers' pain points and make our software even more valuable."

