Radio Flyer Introduces First Ever Four-Kid Stroller Wagon

America's #1 wagon brand introduces its first ever "Quad" wagon that holds up to four little riders

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the 106-year-old wagon experts with the bestselling stroller wagons, expands their premium Voya™ line with the new Voya™ Quad Stroller Wagon. This all-in-one family vehicle is Radio Flyer's debut wagon designed to fit more than two riders, adding even more versatility to the brand's innovative lineup of products for children and families.

The Voya™ Quad Stroller Wagon is your home base on the go and the ideal upgrade to those clunky double strollers. Comfortably carry up to four kids and all their stuff with built-in padded seats, spacious footwell, removable snack tray, internal storage pockets and 5-point harnesses.

"Our mission is to bring smiles and create warm memories through innovative products that meet the needs of every type of family, so both kids and caretakers can enjoy adventures and play with ease," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "Our goal is to provide families with the most beneficial products that are fun for children and provide a helping hand to parents on the go."

Passing both the stroller and toy safety standards, the Voya™ Quad Stroller Wagon's rigid side walls offer easy in and out access for kids while the 5-point safety harnesses keep them safely in place while riding. The canopy with peak-a-boo windows provides UV protection with easy line of sight to riders.

For parents on the go, this safety-certified wagon makes running errands and trips to the park a breeze. The lightweight, steel-reinforced, aluminum frame of the Voya™ Quad Stroller Wagon can fold easily with all accessories equipped - no need to remove the canopies or snack tray! Whether bringing your wagon with you, or storing it in a small space, the compact easy fold makes this wagon easy to store at home or on the road.

This wagon also offers an XL rear storage bag and 8 cupholders, giving adults easy access for all their cargo.

With over a billion wheels on the road, the Voya™ Quad Stroller Wagon is just one of Radio Flyer's innovative solutions designed to help make adventures and playtime more enjoyable for families.

The Voya™ Quad Stroller Wagon, recommended for kids 6+ months, retails for $519.99 MSRP and is available at Target (online only), Walmart (online only), Amazon and RadioFlyer.com.

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Original Little Red Wagon™, is the world's leading producer of ride-ons including wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, Tesla children's vehicles, and more. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has built a legacy of high quality and innovative products that spark imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer is a certified B Corporation and has received numerous awards, including "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company, "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

