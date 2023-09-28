Cardinal Health Launches Kangaroo OMNI™ Enteral Feeding Pump

The next generation in enteral feeding, Kangaroo OMNI™ delivers nutrition and hydration from hospital to home.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today the U.S. launch of its Kangaroo OMNI™ Enteral Feeding Pump, designed to help provide enteral feeding patients with more options to meet their personalized needs throughout their enteral feeding journey.



Kangaroo OMNI™ is the first and only attitude independent enteral feeding system in the U.S. designed to deliver thick*, homogenized and blended formulas. With a compact size for portability, the versatility to feed, flush and hydrate, and transmit a 30-day feeding history, Kangaroo OMNI™ is one pump to help meet the enteral feeding needs of patients and caregivers—from hospital to home.



"Product innovation plays an essential role in our portfolio lifecycle process. Kangaroo OMNI™ was designed to help improve the lifestyle of enteral feeding patients and caregivers through ease of use, intelligence, versatility and portability," said Kelley Moffett, senior vice president, Global Medical Products, Medical Segment, Cardinal Health. "Kangaroo OMNI™ provides patients and caregivers with the lightest, smallest and quietest Kangaroo™ feed and flush enteral feeding pump, while delivering a wider variety of commercially available enteral formulas to the patient."

As an industry leader in nutritional delivery, the Kangaroo™ brand has been globally recognized for more than 30 years through its continuous innovation and improved offerings. Kangaroo OMNI™ is the next generation in enteral feeding with new features from previous Kangaroo™ systems, including delivery of thick*, homogenized and blended feeding formulas, interruption monitoring to display nutrition missed when the pump has been turned off, and a night mode that darkens the pump screen in low-light settings to help minimize feeding disruption.



Seanne Wedman, a clinical products consultant with Cardinal Health Canada and a former nurse said, "Kangaroo OMNI™ has innovative modifications for improved ease of use and portability when compared to other Kangaroo™ pumps." As the mother of an enterally fed child who has been enterally fed since birth, Seanne continued, "The compact size and portability of Kangaroo OMNI™ allows my son to be fed and hydrated while doing the typical things that kids do—like going to school, playing or vacationing with family."

The Kangaroo OMNI™ Enteral Feeding Pump is also designed with the caregiver in mind, providing a familiar user interface to other Kangaroo™ pumps to help facilitate a smooth transition; the ability to withstand cleaning under running water as our most water-resistant Kangaroo™ enteral feeding pump; compatible accessories such as a pole clamp and table stand; and can translate screen content in 19 languages.



For more information on the Kangaroo OMNI™ Enteral Feeding Pump, please visit us here.

*Thick formula is defined as enteral fluid of smooth consistency that is categorized as level 2, 3, or 4 drinks within the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI) framework.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

