Airstream's Smart Control App Adds Support for Apple's CarPlay®

The app will now be available in the dashboard when using CarPlay, allowing drivers with select Airstream models to easily monitor important travel trailer functions while towing.

Airstream is among the first RV OEMs to extend its connected vehicle platform into the CarPlay ecosystem.

JACKSON CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airstream, Inc. , maker of the iconic riveted aluminum travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, today announced that its Airstream Smart Control connected vehicle app will soon be available in Apple CarPlay, enhancing the RV experience by allowing owners of late-model Airstream Classic and Pottery Barn® Special Edition travel trailers to monitor important RV functions with reduced distraction while towing or adventuring away from their RV.

"Airstream Smart Control's ability to put information at the owners' fingertips allows them to spend more time enjoying their adventures," said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler. "CarPlay increases convenience and reduces driver distraction, which makes it a natural and powerful way to expand Smart Control's utility and further improve the Airstream owner experience."

Features now available in the Smart Control app on CarPlay include Tow Mode and Camp Mode. Tow Mode allows owners to monitor important RV systems, such as tank levels and battery status. Classic Travel Trailer owners can also use Tow Mode to monitor their trailer's tire pressure to ensure proper inflation. Using Camp Mode owners can monitor the internal temperature and power systems when away from the travel trailer. Temperature is especially important for the well-being of pets patiently waiting for their owners to return to the Airstream. Using the Smart Control homepage, users can easily toggle between Tow and Camp modes.

Airstream is a member of the THOR Industries family of companies and partnered with THOR's Global Innovation Team to add Apple CarPlay support to the Smart Control app. Representatives of THOR Industries and Airstream recently previewed the Smart Control experience in CarPlay to members of the RV industry and expect it to go live later this year. THOR's suite of global connected vehicle apps is anticipated to be available on CarPlay in 2024.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort.

A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors.

Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® and Stellantis® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com . For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please go to thorindustries.com .

