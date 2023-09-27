Crum & Forster Accident & Health Promotes Rob Cody to Senior Vice President of Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division announces the promotion of Rob Cody to Senior Vice President of Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance. He previously served as Vice President and Chief Counsel for the Division's Medical Business Unit. In his new role, Rob will be responsible for providing strategic leadership for the Legal, Regulatory and Compliance teams in support of the Division's growth goals, while mitigating risk and maintaining compliance for all A&H's diverse portfolio of products and programs marketed both domestically and internationally.

"Rob has contributed significantly to the A&H Division's success and profitable growth throughout his tenure at C&F," said Sharon Mattingly, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Crum & Forster Accident & Health. "Legal, Regulatory and Compliance are critical to our business, and we are pleased to have someone as capable as Rob at the helm. We are thrilled for him and expect great things from him in his new role."

"The Accident & Health Division within C&F has, in a little more than twenty years, grown to approximately $1.9 billion. Rob is an asset to our Division and has been part of that growth as new products and business units have been established and numerous acquisitions made," shared Gary McGeddy, President of Accident & Health at C&F. "Rob's depth of understanding of our diverse business and set of products as well as the legal and compliance landscape is a real benefit to the A&H Division and C&F overall."

Rob has worked within the insurance industry since the 1990s, holding roles of progressive responsibility across various business segments and functions, with a focus on legal, regulatory and compliance.

Rob earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from Wesleyan University (CT), and his J.D from Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through innovative captive solutions as well as through various partnerships with our affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

