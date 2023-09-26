Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG Rating Upgraded to 3.8, Maintains Inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading index company, FTSE Russell, recently announced the latest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) rating results of Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International").

Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG rating consistently outperforms the global industry average and the country average

In 2023, Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG rating improved from 3.0 to 3.8, consistently outperforming the global industry average (2.4) and the country average (1.6), while maintaining its inclusion in the FTSE Russell FTSE4Good Index Series.

The FTSE Russell ESG rating focuses on corporate governance, environmental, and social issues. According to the latest rating results, Fosun International outperformed the industry average and the country average across environmental, social, and governance issues. Specifically, Fosun International received scores of 4.0 and above in the fields of Environmental Supply Chain, Pollution & Resource, Human Rights & Community, Social Supply Chain, Corporate Governance, and Risk Management. Furthermore, it achieved a perfect score of 5.0 in Anti-Corruption and, for the first time, a full score of 5.0 in Labor Standards.

The substantial improvement in Fosun International's ESG rating and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series highlight the capital market's strong recognition of the Company's ESG management capabilities. This recognition is expected to attract greater attention from investment institutions committed to ESG-responsible investment principles.

Fosun International's outstanding ESG ratings remark its wide recognition by the market

In recent years, Fosun International's ESG ratings have continued to excel, underscoring its outstanding sustainability performance. As of now, Fosun International received an AA- rating in the Hang Seng Sustainability Index and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for the first time in 2023; it received an AA MSCI ESG Rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating; it outperformed 91% of its global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition), and was recognized as "Industry Mover".

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to prioritize ESG management, remaining committed to its founding mission of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society". The Company will actively undertake more social and environmental responsibilities, create sustained value, give back to society and contribute to social development. In light of the global commitment to mitigating climate change and advancing sustainable development, Fosun will collaborate with its global Fosun ecosystem to implement ESG principles and enhance climate resilience, collectively advancing towards carbon neutrality.

About FTSE4Good Index Series

Launched in 2001, the FTSE4Good Index Series is the first index series to measure the performance of companies that meet globally recognized corporate responsibility standards. It aims to identify and recognize companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Transparent management and clearly-defined ESG criteria make FTSE4Good indexes suitable tools to be used by investment advisers, asset owners, fund managers, investment banks, stock exchanges and brokers when creating or assessing sustainable investment products. For the inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, companies are required to implement corporate responsibility measures in a number of areas, including working towards environmental sustainability, mitigating and adapting to climate change, countering bribery and corruption, up-holding and supporting universal human rights, labor rights and ensuring good supply chain labor standards, and comply with strict global guidelines.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 30 June 2023, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB834.9 billion; it received an AA MSCI ESG rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating.

