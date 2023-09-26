Former Chief Scientist of the United States Air Force Dr. Mark J. Lewis Appointed to Voyager Space Advisory Board

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced Dr. Mark J. Lewis has joined the company's advisory board. A renowned researcher, professor and former deputy undersecretary of defense, Dr. Lewis brings extensive expertise across national security, scientific discovery and academic research to Voyager. He joins a renowned group of best-in-class experts guiding Voyager as it continues its mission of building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth.

One of the world's leading hypersonics experts, Dr. Lewis's academic work has greatly influenced many of the concepts in the field, spanning aerospace to entry into planetary atmospheres. Dr. Lewis currently serves as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Purdue Applied Research Institute (PARI), the nonprofit applied research arm of Purdue University, focusing on national, economic and food security in the United States. Under Dr. Lewis, PARI's Hypersonics Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center is focused on developing high-temperature materials and creating new manufacturing processes to extend hypersonic vehicles' capabilities.

"I'm proud to welcome Dr. Mark Lewis to Voyager's advisory board. With his unparalleled expertise at the intersection of academia and government, Dr. Lewis exemplifies the bridge between visionary research and practical application," said Dylan Taylor, CEO and Chairman, Voyager Space. "Dr. Lewis's presence promises to elevate our collective mission and inspire innovative solutions for the boundless frontier of space."

In 2021, Dr. Lewis was named the first Executive Director for the Emerging Technologies Institute, a nonpartisan think tank part of the National Defense Industrial Association and focused on technologies critical to national defense. He also served as Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization in the Defense Department, tasked with developing the Pentagon's strategic plan for equipping the military with new and emerging technology. Prior, Dr. Lewis served as Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, managing a $17 billion budget. He was also the longest-serving Chief Scientist of the U.S. Air Force. During his tenure, Dr. Lewis expanded basic research support, focused efforts on launch vehicle technologies, established major international programs and contributed to the Presidential National Aeronautics Executive Order.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join the team. Voyager is at the forefront of commercial space innovation, and I know this is only the beginning," said Dr. Lewis. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my background across the public and private sectors to help steer our course of exploration and discovery on our planet and beyond."

Dr. Lewis taught at the University of Maryland for 25 years, conducting basic and applied research in hypersonic aerodynamics, advanced propulsion and space vehicle design and optimization.

