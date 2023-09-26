CMF by Nothing Unveils Debut Products

- Featuring Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN, the inaugural product lineup offers great design while delivering an uncompromised user experience

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMF, a new sub-brand of Nothing aimed at making great design more accessible, has launched today with a portfolio of three highly anticipated products: Buds Pro, Watch Pro and Power 65W GaN.

Engineered to deliver timeless designs, through meticulous consideration of colours, materials, and finishes being used, these first CMF products capitalise on Nothing's savoir-faire to offer great value to users, focusing on core functionalities.

"With CMF, we aim to democratise great design in a market segment that has often been overlooked," stated Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing. "Through our inaugural products, Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN, we're combining elevated design with advanced technology to deliver an uncompromised user experience at an accessible price point."

Buds Pro - Silence Meets Power

Buds Pro delivers an optimal sound experience with 45 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Clear Voice Technology for clear calls, and a powerful Dynamic Bass Boost Driver. Enjoy up to 11 hours of playback, plus a fully personalised experience in the Nothing X app.

45 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Leveraging six high-definition microphones and powerful software algorithms, CMF Buds Pro offer up to 45 dB of active noise cancellation. With a wide frequency range of up to 5000 Hz, a broader spectrum of background noises can be eliminated. Additionally, an advanced Wind Noise Reduction algorithm, combined with two optimally positioned openings at the top of each earbud, ensures minimal sound interference caused by wind.

Clear Voice Technology

By leveraging all six high-definition microphones on the earbuds and using Clear Voice Technology – an AI noise reduction algorithm developed and trained on over 20 million sound samples – Buds Pro eliminates background noise and ensures optimal voice clarity during calls.

Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

Buds Pro redefines the bass experience by combining a custom driver with Ultra Bass Technology, a software algorithm that detects and enhances low frequency sounds in real-time. The custom designed diaphragm, made from Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) and Polyurethane (PU), enhances elasticity, enabling a more precise and powerful bass. Furthermore, an enlarged exhaust vent in the rear chamber improves airflow within the driver, resulting in richer low to mid frequencies and crisper high frequencies.

11 Hours of Non-stop Music

With a large 55 mAh battery in each earbud, users can enjoy up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge (with ANC off), or extend their listening time to up to 39 hours with the charging case. Fast Charge enables a 5-hour listening session after just 10 minutes of charging.

Personalisation

Connect to the Nothing X app to customise touch controls, switch between ANC levels, or personalise the listening experience using the equaliser.

Watch Pro – See More Go Further

With its sleek aluminium alloy frame, Watch Pro features a large 1.96" AMOLED display with a 58 fps refresh rate. It offers comprehensive health tracking, 110 sport modes, built-in GPS for accurate location data, and up to 13 days of battery life. It's AI-powered call capability ensures clear communication on the go.

Big Screen Potential

1.96" AMOLED display enhances information with brighter and more accurate colours. The screen's 600+ nits peak brightness, and 410x502 resolution, brings the most important data to life. With a 58 fps refresh rate for ultra-smooth navigation.

Built-in Multi-System GPS

With support for multiple satellite positioning systems, one can effortlessly obtain accurate location, trace, and distance data for activities such as running, cycling, walking, and hiking.

Health Companion

In addition to offering 110 sport modes to support fitness activities, Watch Pro focuses on one's wellbeing with 24-hour health monitoring. This includes real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, hydration and movement reminders, and personalised goals to track progress.

Go Further

Watch Pro is powered by a 340mAh battery, providing up to 13 days of battery life. With an IP68 rating for water resistance, it can withstand rainy and wet conditions to protect performance.

Bluetooth Calls On the Go

Access the contact list with the dialpad to make and receive calls on the go. The built-in microphone and speaker reduce background noise and enhance speech quality. With an AI algorithm trained on over 100,000 noise models, it accurately identifies noise types in the environment and cancels them out, ensuring clearer calls.

Power 65W GaN - One to Power All

Small, portable, widely compatible and incredibly powerful – this is the new go-to charger. From phones to laptops, its two USB-C ports and USB-A port have you covered. It incorporates the latest GaN technology for the most efficient charging experience. Delivered in a compact design, perfect for slipping into bags and pockets.

65W Fast Charging

Safe, fast, and reliable. A GaN charger uses nitrogen and gallium materials instead of silicon, resulting in a higher electrical field strength and more efficient device charging. With robust thermal conductivity and high-temperature resistance, the Power 65W Charger also excels in heat dissipation. The result is a powerhouse that can charge a Nothing Phone (2) to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

Wide Compatibility

Compatible with all major fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It works seamlessly with MFI-certified cables, ensuring optimal performance across a range of tech products. Moreover, it supports a wide voltage range of 100-240V, making it suitable for use anywhere in the world.

Availability and Pricing

Watch Pro - Metallic Grey and Dark Grey - priced at £69/ $69

Buds Pro - Dark Grey and Light Grey - priced at £49/ $49

Power 65W GaN charger - Orange and Dark Grey - priced at £39/ $39

Nothing Store Soho - Limited drop at 12pm on 30/09

CMF by Nothing will be available in further markets later this month. For more information, follow CMF on Instagram and X

About CMF by Nothing

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, is a London-based consumer technology brand that aims to make great design more accessible while delivering an uncompromised user experience through a focus on core product functionalities. Find out more on cmf.tech.

