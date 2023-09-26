ADVANCION ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY OF IN-HOUSE PRODUCED HEPES SODIUM SALT BUFFER

Latest capacity expansion builds on Advancion's decades-long commitment to underwrite fast-growing global demand with a secure, sustainable supply of essential Life Sciences ingredients

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company"), formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, today announced the commercial availability of HEPES sodium salt buffer produced at its Sterlington, Louisiana facility. Advancion is one of the world's largest suppliers of Life Sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security across various industries and applications.

HEPES sodium salt is a zwitterionic biological buffer often combined with HEPES free acid to obtain a useful pH range from 6.8 to 8.2. It is widely used in bioprocessing, diagnostics, and molecular biology applications.

"Our commitment to expanding Advancion's total offering for essential Life Sciences chemistries is the springboard for future sustainable growth and is core to our company's strategy," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are constantly evaluating additional strategic opportunities to incrementally expand our portfolio of manufactured products to include other buffers and other high-value ingredients essential to both upstream and downstream bioprocessing."

HEPES Sodium Salt Biologics Plus grade is manufactured by Advancion in the USA under cGMP and offers extensive microbial testing which includes endotoxin, bioburden, DNase, RNase, protease, yeast and mold, and total microbial count. This grade is suitable for R&D, diagnostic and commercial manufacturing. In addition, Advancion operates a dedicated Life Sciences warehouse, Quality Control laboratory, and filling and packaging center in Sterlington that supports customer qualification through comprehensive in-house testing using validated analytical methods.

Multi-batch samples of Advancion-manufactured HEPES Sodium Salt Biologics Plus grade buffers are now available for qualification. For additional information or to order a sample, visit advancionsciences.com/contact, or contact an Advancion representative at info@advancionsciences.com.

ABOUT ADVANCION

Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

