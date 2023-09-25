NEW KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS SYSTEM REDEFINES CORDLESS SMALL APPLIANCES WITH GROUNDBREAKING INNOVATION

Powered By One Removable 12V Max Battery, the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System Features Six New Versatile Products

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid is transforming the cordless small appliance market with the launch of the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System. The new system is made up of six innovative cordless small appliances including the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless Hand Mixer, Hand Blender, Food Chopper, Personal Blender, Coffee Grinder and Kitchen Vacuum. To further eliminate clutter from cords in the kitchen, every tool in the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System is powered by one removable, rechargeable battery for cord-free, powerful making.

KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System in Shaded Palm (PRNewswire)

"The great thing about KitchenAid Go™ is that it caters to all lifestyles as it unlocks the freedom to make wherever, whatever and however Makers choose," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "Since one removable battery powers all KitchenAid Go™ appliances, KitchenAid Go™ is the key to clutter-free countertops and easy meal-making."

Key benefits of the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System include:

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS HAND MIXER (KHMR762) — MSRP $129.99

Designed to minimize mess by standing on its own to keep the beaters clear of your workspace

The Soft Start™ feature brings the beaters up to the selected speed gradually to help prevent ingredients from splattering

7 speeds allowing for slow stirring for chunky ingredients, medium speeds for creaming butter or sugar, and high speeds to whip egg whites or heavy creams

Dishwasher safe stainless steel accessories

Stainless Steel Turbo Beater II™ Accessories designed to thoroughly mix ingredients

12-Volt MAX battery* and USB-C charging cable included

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS HAND BLENDER (KHBRV71) — MSRP $129.99

Dishwasher-safe removable pan guard to help protect your cookware

Dishwasher-safe removable 7-inch Blending Arm with a 4-point Stainless Steel blade designed to efficiently blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, and so much more

Variable speed trigger switch allowing for greater flexibility and control

Ergonomically designed safety switch gives you single-handed operation

Dishwasher-safe 3-Cup BPA-Free Blending Jar with Lid to simplify individual blending and serving

12-Volt MAX battery and USB-C charging cable included

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS CHOPPER (KFCR531) — MSRP $129.99

Setup is simple with the twist-free, one-click bowl assembly and latched lid

Save space with the all-in-one storage design that stores blades and whisking accessory right in the work bowl

5-Cup capacity and multi-purpose stainless steel blades mix, chop and puree ingredients to perfection

2-Speed settings control how fast or slow you chop, mix or puree

Whisk, whip, stir, or even make whipped cream with the included whisking accessory

Dishwasher-safe bowl, blades and whisking accessory for easy cleanup

12-Volt MAX battery* and USB-C charging cable included

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS PERSONAL BLENDER (KSBR256) — MSRP $129.99

Blends ingredients for smoothies or icy treats with a blade specially designed for frozen ingredients

The cutting-edge asymmetric blade blends at four distinct angles to pull ingredients into the center for ultimate crushing

Dishwasher-safe 16-oz. capacity jar designed to fold contents back onto the blades to create a powerful blending vortex

Includes travel lid for on-the-go drinks

12-Volt MAX battery* and USB-C charging cable included

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS COFFEE GRINDER (KBGR111) — MSRP $129.99

One-Touch Control grinds whole coffee beans quickly and easily

Powerful Stainless Steel Blade can grind up to 12 cups of coffee at a time

Included lid allows for easy storage of ground coffee beans

Grind peppercorns and other dry spices with the spice grinding bowl sold separately

12-Volt MAX battery* and USB-C charging cable included

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS KITCHEN VACUUM (KKVR121) — MSRP $129.99

Includes dishwasher-safe cups and attachments to help keep the vacuum clean for use in the kitchen

Pick up crumbs, coffee grounds, and other dry meal prep messes in hard-to-reach kitchen spaces with the expertly designed crevice tool

Easily stored on countertops or in kitchen drawers with its sleek and compact design

12-Volt MAX battery* and USB-C charging cable included

KITCHENAID GO™ BATTERY & CHARGING DOCK BUNDLE (KRB12— MSRP $49.99) OR CHARGING DOCK (KRBC12 — MSRP $29.99)

12-Volt MAX battery*

Charging dock with a 3-foot cord (USB compatible) sold separately

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery delivers optimal runtime and performance

Battery indicator lights signal when it is time to charge the battery

Each appliance featured in the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System is available for purchase (battery included) in Shaded Palm in Target stores and Target.com beginning today for $129.99. KitchenAid Go™ appliances without a battery are also available for purchase at Target.com for $99.99.

The KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System in Matte Black will be available for purchase on Target.com and KitchenAid.com on October 30.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:

MSL

KitchenAidPR@mslgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KitchenAid