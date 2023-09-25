FLEX LOGIX EXPANDS UPON INDUSTRY-LEADING EMBEDDED FPGA CUSTOMER BASE

Company's award-winning EFLX® eFPGA technology currently used by 20 customers for 40 unique chips

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LogixÒ Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announced today that it now has 20 worldwide customers that have licensed the company's advanced EFLX eFPGA technology architecture for 40 chips.

More than 25 chips have been successfully fabricated in silicon using EFLX eFPGA with many more in design. Leading (disclosed) customers today include Renesas, Datung and Boeing.

"Our customers are worldwide – in the U.S., Japan, Europe, Israel, and China," said Geoff Tate, Flex Logix co-founder and CEO. "Flex Logix's partners are leveraging our eFPGA technology in a wide range of applications, using multiple foundries on nodes from 180nm down to 7nm, with customer evaluations ongoing for 5nm and 3nm as well."

"FPGAs today are mainstream, used in high volume across many applications," said Andy Jaros, VP of Sales at Flex Logix. "Our customers take advantage of the unique benefits of embedded FPGA technology to cut the size, cost, and power of FPGAs through integration into their SoCs or processors. Customers who have never used FPGAs are now aggressively adding eFPGA to give their chips the flexibility to adapt to changing standards, changing algorithms, and to enable customers to customize the chips for their proprietary solutions."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

