Bloomberg Law Event to Spotlight Navigating the Future of Diversity at Law Firms

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today Bloomberg Law announced an event, "DEI Under Fire: Navigating the Future of Diversity at Law Firms and Corporations," to be held Wednesday, September 27 at Planet Word in Washington, DC.

Law firms and in-house legal departments alike are striving to implement DEI initiatives that are legally sound, socially responsible, and serve the best interests of their businesses and clients. Bloomberg Law will present two panel discussions featuring lawyers navigating these issues, followed by a cocktail reception.

David Levine, Chief Legal Officer of Bloomberg L.P., will provide opening remarks. The event's first panel offers the opportunity to hear from diversity leaders within law firms that are recognized by Bloomberg Law's DEI Framework as exceeding industry standards in this area. Panelists will share their vision and best practices for building diverse and inclusive firms, and guidance for navigating the current climate.

The second panel features a discussion between corporate legal experts and outside counsel on how law firms can best advise their clients on employment policies, diversity counseling, crisis communication, and government affairs amid legal threats to DEI initiatives.

"Recent developments at the U.S. Supreme Court and in the zeitgeist have sparked debate about the future of diversity initiatives in corporate America," said Lisa Helem, Executive Editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Bloomberg Law is proud to bring together corporate counsel, law firm partners, and chief diversity officers who are actively grappling with DEI strategy at their companies and law firms. We're looking forward to discussing how they've developed their best practices."

Speakers include:

Matt Asman , Global Head of Employment Law, Bloomberg LP

Sonia Galindo , Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, KBR

Lisa Helem , Executive Editor, Bloomberg Industry Group

Molly Huie , Data Analysis and Surveys, Team Lead, Bloomberg Law

Sharon E. Jones , Partner and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Haynes Boone

Lauren Moore , Partner, WilmerHale

Wendell Taylor , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Yusuf Zakir , Chief Diversity Equity & Inclusion Officer, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://onb-law.com/Va1T50PPaTl.

