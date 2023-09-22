Oceania Cruises' Vista Earns Perfect 100 U.S.P.H. Inspection Score

New Ship, Vista, Scored Full Marks During Its United States Public Health (U.S.P.H.) Inspection in Boston This Month

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced that its new ship, Vista, secured a perfect score of 100 during the luxury vessel's recent United States Public Health (U.S.P.H.) inspection conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One of the most anticipated new ships to join the global cruise fleet in May 2023, Vista boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, three brand-new dining concepts and operates with a market-leading service ratio of two staff members for every three guests.

Vista's unannounced U.S.P.H. inspection was held on September 20, 2023, while the ship was in Boston, Massachusetts, during the third day of an 11-day inaugural U.S. and Canada cruise.

To earn a 100 score, cruise ships must receive perfect marks on all 44 items that comprise the U.S.P.H.'s comprehensive Vessel Sanitation Program checklist. The unannounced inspections, which are conducted twice yearly and are required for any cruise ship with an international itinerary calling at a U.S. port, evaluate vessels in a wide variety of areas, including adherence to proper food handling, preparation and storage procedures, and overall galley cleanliness. In addition, ships' potable water supplies used in spas and pools are evaluated.

The stunning 1,200-guest, all-veranda Oceania Cruises Vista will mark her U.S. debut this fall with her inaugural sailings across Canada and New England, before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean from her homeport of Miami.

"We couldn't be prouder to achieve a perfect 100 in the United States Public Health inspection for our luxurious new ship, Vista," commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Everyone on board works hard each and every day to ensure the highest of standards are reached. A score of 100 carries considerable magnitude, and we applaud the entire crew and officers aboard Vista for this stellar achievement."

Vista Captain Luca Manzi added, "I cannot thank my team enough for their dedication, commitment and for going the hard yards to ensure that this beautiful vessel of ours is acknowledged for being one of the cleanest ships in the fleet."

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit www.oceaniacruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

