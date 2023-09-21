Rolling Suds Continues to Ride the Wave of Success, Awards 42 Territories to 14 New Franchisees

Leading Residential + Commercial Power Washing Franchise Rolls into New Markets Across the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Suds, a leader in residential and commercial power washing for 30-plus years, is riding the wave of success as the emerging franchise awarded agreements for 42 territories across 11 states. Since launching its franchise opportunity earlier this year, the brand has made impressive strides year to date from franchise development to strategy and beyond. Rolling Suds is on a strong trajectory to sell 25 more units by year's end.

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. (PRNewswire)

Rolling Suds kicked off the year with announcing its unique franchise opportunity in a booming, yet unregulated industry with tremendous growth potential. Within a handful of months, the brand has signed agreements with 14 franchisees looking to stake their claim with the growing franchise brand. Currently, 18 units are open and operating, with 24 more in various stages of development. The emerging franchise now has a presence in 11 states including California, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, and has vast whitespace available nationwide.

"I've always been confident that Rolling Suds was an exceptional brand and franchise opportunity, and the growth and interest we've had in such a short time further proves that," said Aaron Harper, CEO of Rolling Suds. "From high profit margins to a simple business model to being recession-resistant, we are anchored by years of proven franchise success. We are rolling out fast, but this is just the beginning."

As this aggressive growth continues, the Rolling Suds leadership team has identified key markets for growth from coast to coast. The brand is looking to align with business-minded individuals looking to become a staple in the communities they serve.

"We have built a strong infrastructure that encompasses comprehensive hands-on training and support – all which are needed to sustain the rapid growth we're experiencing," added Harper. "Our team has already created the systems that would be necessary for a franchise with 250 – 300 units in its system. With this, we are more than primed for intense growth while providing exceptional services to our franchisees for their long-term success."

Rolling Suds is a proven business backed by more than 30-years of industry experience and knowledge. One of its key differentiators is the quality and process of the service itself, and ability to complete jobs two to three times more quickly. Rolling Suds has a proprietary cleaning process which utilizes high-quality materials and a specific dilution of soaps within their wash method. With state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model. The business support that franchisees receive is immense, including a nine-week interactive power launch training program, one week in person training, six months of lead generation, digital and marketing needs handled, technician training, among many other essential business aspects are provided. It's truly a complete business in a box.

Rolling Suds is looking to bring on single and multi-unit franchisees. For more information on its franchise opportunity, visit https://rollingsudsfranchise.com/get-started/ or call 949-877-2948.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 200,000 residential and commercial customers while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets.

