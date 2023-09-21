Holmes Murphy Hires Industry Veteran Tim Anders to Lead MGA Practice

National brokerage looks to Anders to formalize and grow program business.

WAUKEE, Iowa , Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is excited to announce the addition of insurance industry veteran Tim Anders. Anders will serve as the President of Programs where he will be responsible for formalizing existing programs and generating new opportunities for our Managing General Agent (MGA) practice. This will allow the Holmes Murphy team to broaden their capabilities, tailor unique insurance solutions for their clients' needs through closer partnerships with their carrier partners, and positively influence their impact on risk.

"As Holmes Murphy continues to invest in opportunities to broaden capabilities that directly impact our clients, embarking more formally into the MGA space is a great opportunity for us," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman & CEO. "We have a rich, 91-year history of creating, building, and scaling companies through core brokerage services expertise in Property Casualty and Employee Benefits, along with our subsidiary businesses and distribution model. Adding an MGA practice into the mix is just one more way we are looking to enhance the value we bring to our clients, brokers, and insurance carrier partners."

Anders is a highly respected and successful insurance industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience in underwriting, new program development, program management, and leadership. Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, he worked with companies such as Ryan Specialty, Breckenridge Insurance, Zurich, and Atlantic Mutual, and dealt with programs across a variety of industry classes and coverages.

"Tim will use that knowledge and experience to build upon our many unique capabilities and expertise — including industry specialization, captives, and existing program business — and formalize our strategy to create new opportunities as the new leader of our MGA practice," said Tom Stewart, President of the Holmes Murphy PLUS division. "Tim will also be working closely with new and existing carrier partners to develop innovative insurance solutions with binding authority that can enhance the offerings of the carriers. It's a win-win for all involved."

MGAs have been a rapidly growing part of the insurance value chain over the last several years, now representing $70+ billion of premium. Carriers have increasingly looked to MGAs to provide expertise, innovation, and sophisticated underwriting in specific lines of business, helping them to grow and enter new markets.

"We have had several carriers express their interest and excitement in working with us to explore opportunities to work together," said Stewart. "We are excited to be able to now formally offer them this service."

The official name of the MGA practice will be launched in the months ahead.

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

