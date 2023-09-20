Tampa General Hospital Named "Best in Class" by WebMD Choice Awards

National Survey Reveals Patients and Providers Prefer TGH 2:1 Over Competitors

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) earned top honors in this year's WebMD Choice Awards. The academic health system is one of 26 health systems across the nation to receive the WebMD Elite Choice Award, which honors systems that patients and providers prefer 2:1 over competitors.

"This national recognition by patients and providers as the region's preferred hospital is a testament to the exceptional care we offer at Tampa General Hospital," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "By seeking out the best and most experienced talent, implementing the latest innovations and increasing patient access to care, we are effectively saving lives and improving patient outcomes. As a result, patients and providers alike know that they can count on Tampa General Hospital for the best-in-class care when they need it the most."

WebMD honored Tampa General in every specialty measured:

WebMD Elite Choice – Cardiology

WebMD Patient Choice – Gastroenterology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology

WebMD Provider Choice – Gastroenterology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology

Tampa General is the only health system in the region to be recognized for its neurology treatments, including back pain relief surgery, brain surgery, microdiscectomy, spinal surgery and sleep disorder. Additionally, Tampa General Hospital is the only preferred health system in the region for gastroenterology treatments, including: colorectal surgery, stomach cancer treatment, GERD surgery and hernia repair.

The WebMD Choice Awards recognize health systems that are "best in class" according to the perspective of patients and health care providers. In 2023, WebMD honored 167 health systems, and 26 recipients earned the WebMD Elite Choice Award, including Tampa General.

The WebMD Choice Awards program is intentionally designed to measure patients' perception of health systems at the point of choosing care and gauge health care providers' viewpoint on care delivered by health systems when actively referring in a specific market.

WebMD surveyed thousands of patients to rank systems based on quality and treatment capability. Respondents were asked to provide reasons to support their choices. A separate survey was conducted among physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners via email.

The best hospitals are published online by Web MD to enable patients to make confident decisions about their care.

The WebMD recognition comes just weeks after Tampa General was named the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay by the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, an honor TGH has earned for six consecutive years. In 2023, U.S. News also ranked TGH in the top 20 nationally in three specialties — the most top 20 rankings for TGH in the past decade.

