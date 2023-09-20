Kalderos names veteran healthcare leader Angie Franks as new CEO

Experienced chief executive brings growth mindset,strong vision to Drug Discount Management solution leader

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data infrastructure and analytics company Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced the appointment of longtime healthcare executive Angie Franks as chief executive officer.

For more than 30 years, Franks has demonstrated the ability to successfully lead organizational change and complex growth strategy in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Kalderos, Franks served for more than six years as CEO of ABOUT Healthcare, a leading provider of solutions for orchestrating patient access for complex acute and post-acute referrals. She also was CEO of Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendor Healthland from 2010 to 2013, serving rural and critical access hospitals.

"I am in awe of Angie's deep healthcare experience, and her track record of success aligning teams to execute aggressive growth plans and strategy," said Kalderos founder and former CEO Jeremy Docken. "Angie was the missing piece we've needed to capture this incredible opportunity to ensure that patients truly benefit from the billions of dollars in drug discounts that flow through the drug channel each year. As my teenage son would say, 'Let's go!'"

In addition to her chief executive roles, Franks was chairman of the board of Central Logic from 2015 to 2017, before the company rebranded as ABOUT Healthcare.

"Angie is an accomplished and team-oriented leader who understands the transformative power of healthcare technology and how to harness it," said Aneesha Mehta, co-founder and partner at Valspring Capital and member of the Kalderos board of directors. "Her in-depth business management and M&A experience in private equity, public equity and venture-backed businesses is an ideal fit for Kalderos as the company scales its growth." Mehta formerly served as partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

Franks is an executive committee member on the board of directors of The Medical Alley Association, a network of healthcare organizations dedicated to healthcare transformation through innovation, and also serves on the Medical Alley Starts committee, a venture platform that accelerates the formation and growth of healthcare start-ups. She formerly was a board member of Allina Health's United Hospital Foundation.

In 2022, drug manufacturers paid more than $250 billion in government and commercial drug discounts. As these programs have expanded, combined factors of outdated technology, infrastructure and processes have made it difficult to identify or prevent duplicate discounts and other inaccurate claims, resulting in billions of dollars in waste each year.

The Kalderos platform for Drug Discount Management includes purpose-built product suites for drug manufacturers and 340B covered entities. Kalderos for Manufacturers encompasses both MDRP Discount Monitoring and Commercial Discount Monitoring solutions, giving drug manufacturers better data with which to review and validate claims.

Since 2016, the Kalderos platform for Drug Discount Management has identified more than $1 billion in inaccurate discount requests. As Kalderos partners with an increasing number of drug manufacturers to process even bigger data sets, that number continues to grow.

"Kalderos has a meaningful mission and an incredible opportunity to transform the drug discount ecosystem," Franks said. "Our technology platform is enabling drug discount stakeholders to better collaborate, so they can focus their resources on expanding patients' ability to access – and afford – life-saving drugs. I am thrilled to lead this outstanding team through the next phase of growth."

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

