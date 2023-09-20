Checkmarx Named a Leader in Static Application Security Testing (SAST) by Independent Research Firm

Receives highest possible scores in innovation, roadmap, support for new development approaches, revenue and rules and policy management criteria

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security for the enterprise, has been recognized as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 2023. As part of Forrester's analysis of the 11 most significant static application security (SAST) testing vendors, Checkmarx earned the top possible scores in the innovation, roadmap, revenue, support for new development approaches and rules and policy management criteria.

The Forrester report states, "Customers see fast time to value with the Checkmarx One platform. Source code repositories can be onboarded with a few clicks; the default presets and queries provide fast and accurate results out of the box; and the risk management dashboard eliminates debate on what to fix next. The best fix location identifies where fixing one line of code can remediate many vulnerabilities at once…. Checkmarx is well suited for medium to large enterprises using emerging tech in their software development."1

When evaluating Checkmarx One, Forrester notes, "The new Checkmarx One cloud platform enhances the different scan types for a 'better together' story… The roadmap includes low-code platform support, cloud-native application security support, and a ChatGPT plug-in to detect potential vulnerabilities in AI-generated code."2

"Checkmarx is proud to be named a Leader in the 2023 Forrester Wave for Static Application Security Testing," said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. "We believe this recognition validates our commitment to serving as a new kind of partner in the age of digital transformation, helping our enterprise customers lower AppSec risk while scaling on demand. The Checkmarx One platform does this by both incorporating and securing new AI approaches, helping build developer trust in AppSec, and meeting developers and security leaders where they live."

Purpose-built for cloud-native application development, Checkmarx One is highly scalable for even the fastest-growing enterprises and integrates seamlessly with developers' tools and development environments of choice. The platform's context-sensitive correlation engine, Checkmarx Fusion, along with API Security, Supply Chain Threat Intelligence and CheckAI GPT Plugin are advanced capabilities that enable the industry's most comprehensive and innovative enterprise-grade application security solution.

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 223 here.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the enterprise application security leader and the provider of Checkmarx One™, the industry-leading cloud-native AppSec platform that helps enterprises build #DevSecTrust. Powered by the intelligence from our industry-leading AppSec security research team, and our AI-driven technology and services, our platform is designed to enable CISOs, AppSec and development leaders to prioritize their teams' focus on what impacts their business. Our offerings secure every phase of development for every application, from the very first line of code through production, while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of security and development teams. It's no longer just about shifting left or right - it's about shifting everywhere. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 organizations. We are committed to moving forward with unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers, and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

