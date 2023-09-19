Nanobébé Revolutionizes Parenting Tech with the Next Generation of AI Baby Monitoring: Meet Aura

Nanobébé Aura is the first smart monitor to provide an all-in-one parent assistant experience from newborn to toddlerhood utilizing AI technology without the use of wearables

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanobébé , a renowned leader in baby care, is revolutionizing parenting with their latest breakthrough: the Aura Smart Baby Monitor . With cutting-edge AI capabilities to provide peace of mind for parents, Aura goes beyond anything currently available on the market.

From baby's first nursery to toddlerhood and playrooms – Nanobébé Aura offers a comprehensive solution as children grow. Aura's tech specs include non-wearable breathing motion detection, waking and sleeping notifications, crystal clear streaming with HD night vision, remote panning beyond the crib, a built-in state-of-the-art sound machine, and in-app daily activity tracking.

"When considering the array of baby monitors available, Aura stands above the rest with the unique implementation of artificial intelligence," said Ori Negri, Chief Technology Officer of Nanobébé. "Aura's advanced technology learns and evaluates the child's behavior to provide a second set of eyes for parents but also to help them tackle the ups and downs of parenthood."

As an award-winning and innovation-forward company, the Nanobébé brand has become a household name after reinventing the shape and function of the baby bottle with the first design to preserve breast milk nutrients. The debut of Aura marks Nanobébé's new footprint in the tech space, offering a well-thought-out solution with the perfect balance of innovation and care to support and strengthen the bond between parents and their babies.

"The investments we've made in our team and the AI division of our company will allow Nanobébé to grow in our modern digital era while continuing to take care of our customers and their families," states Asaf Kehat, co-founder and CEO of Nanobébé. "Our strategic product line expansion marks a pivotal milestone in our journey toward becoming a market-defining company," says Ayal Lanternari, Nanobébé co-founder and Executive Chairman.

Aura is projected to top baby registries and new-parent must-have lists with its cutting-edge features:

Non-wearable breathing motion detection

Built-in sound machine with a science-backed playlist

360° remote pan & tilt to view beyond the crib

Crystal clear HD streaming with day & night vision

Waking & sleeping notifications

Two-way talk

In-app daily log for feeding, sleeping, diapers, & weight

Aura is available for preorder on the Nanobébé website and can be purchased individually or as part of the Nanobébé Experience package . This package includes both the award-winning feeding essentials and Nanobébé Aura.

For more information, please visit https://nanobebe.com/why-aura .

About Nanobébé

Positioned to be the world's leading baby wellness brand, Nanobébé joined forces with a team of pediatricians, AI specialists, and biomedical engineers to create the most innovative and groundbreaking ecosystem. Their team's unwavering dedication to the well-being of future generations serves as the driving force behind the creation of each product. By pinpointing the everyday hurdles faced by modern parents, Nanobébé will continue to craft genuine, effective baby tech solutions that benefit the well-being of the modern parent.

Nanobébé logo (PRNewswire)

