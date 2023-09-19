LG CHANNELS 3.0 DELIVERS UPGRADED USER EXPERIENCE WITH NEW UI

Worldwide Viewership Set to Grow with Global UI Rollout and Service Expansion into New Markets

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG Channels 3.0, the latest version of its exclusive, free streaming service. Featuring a new UI with improved navigation, more engaging placements for content discovery, and an enhanced channel guide, users will easily be able to discover the content that resonates with them. LG Channels 3.0 is rolling out in South Korea this month and will arrive in other markets, including the US, starting in October.

LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG Channels 3.0, the latest version of its exclusive, free streaming service. (PRNewswire)

LG Channels has consistently ranked among the top-five most accessed apps on LG Smart TVs across all regions where the service is offered, attracting an increasing number of viewers with its premium lineup of news, sports, movies, TV Series, and exclusives1. With its carefully curated lineup of programming, LG Channels is now set to provide upgraded usability that allows users to conveniently search, discover and enjoy their favorite content.

Reflecting the main content consumption patterns of LG Channels' users, the new UI is organized into three pages – Home, Live and On Demand– that makes it easier to take advantage of the different services offered on LG's free content platform.

The Home page features a large, highly visible rotating carousel at the top of the screen to provide easy access to featured channels, curated collections and premium On Demand content. From the Live page, they can now play live broadcast channels directly from within the LG Channels app. Additionally, the new channel guide covers only half of the screen, allowing users to see what's on and choose what to watch next while continuing to watch their current viewing choice.

The On Demand tab allows users to select their favorite types of content including movies, TV shows and receive recommendations from the Popular Now category ensuring a smooth binge-watching experience

Already available in 272 countries globally, LG is accelerating the growth of its content service by entering new territories and adding to its already impressive content lineup.

1Based on LG Internal data

2US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Japan

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA. Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez Christopher.demaria@lg.com christin.rodriguez.com

With its carefully curated lineup of programming, LG Channels is now set to provide upgraded usability that allows users to conveniently search, discover and enjoy their favorite content. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA